"Afrakan Liberation" is Kyrie Irving's New Sneaker Message

Kyrie Irving's Messages on Shoes are Becoming More Direct

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promotes liberation and freedom in new hand-written messages on shoes.
It is no surprise that the Brooklyn Nets have lost two straight games since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury. Without his co-star, Kyrie Irving has not been himself on the court. But that has not stopped the polarizing point guard from expanding his shooting range and messaging.

Last night, Irving scored just 15 points in a disappointing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the fact that Nike cut ties with Irving in December, it has not stopped the 7x NBA All-Star from wearing older shoes from his signature line.

Since the cancelation of his signature line, Irving has gone back to his old shoes and taped over the Swoosh logos. Irving has used a gold pen to write messages about his sneaker free agency, freedom, and gratitude for his ancestors. 

Irving played in a new pair of personally-customized shoes last night in Brooklyn. This time, Irving wrote "Afrakan Liberation" and "Free My People" on the right side of the lateral shoe. On the lateral side of the left shoe, the message read, "Native Freedom" and "I am that I am."

Nike Kyrie 4

View of yellow and black Nike Kyrie shoes.

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's shoes.

It is no coincidence that Irving has played in rare shoes from his signature line that ranges from limited releases to player exclusives. On Sunday night, Irving played in the Nike Kyrie 4 'Yellow Lobster' colorway.

The shoes were dropped in extremely limited quantities on February 15, 2018, for $120. The upper is bright yellow, with white laces and a checkered ankle collar to complete the festive colorway.

Good luck to any fan hoping to get their hands on those rare shoes. The silver lining is Irving's current selection of shoes is being sold for as much as 50% off the retail price on Nike's website. Now is the time to buy any Kyrie merchandise from Nike before it is gone for good.

