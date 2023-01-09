Kevin Durant Debuts New Nike KD 15 'Oregon Ducks' Colorway

Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Makes History in Nike KD 15

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant made history in a player-exclusive 'Oregon Ducks' colorway.
Sunday night was another historic chapter in the successful career of Kevin Durant. The perennial All-NBA forward passed Dominique Wilkins for 14th on the league's all-time scoring list.

Before exiting the game early with a knee injury, Durant chipped in 17 points and five rebounds in the Brooklyn Nets' winning effort over the Miami Heat. However, what caught our eye were the unreleased Nike shoes Durant had on his feet.

Throughout this season, Durant has worn countless colorways of the Nike KD 15. The prolific scorer (and sneakerhead) has worn general release and player-exclusive colorways. Last night, Durant debuted an unreleased 'Oregon Ducks' colorway.

Durant's fifteenth signature shoe was reimagined with a black upper, green side panels, and a yellow Swoosh to match the "O" and "KD" logos on the tongues. It is the second 'Oregon Ducks' colorway Durant has worn this season and one of several shoes that pay tribute to Nike-sponsored NCAA schools.

Nike KD 15

View of black, green, and yellow Nike KD shoes.

A detailed look at Kevin Durant's shoes.

The Nike KD 15 launched in April 2022 for $160. Durant's fifteenth signature shoe is arguably the best installment of his long and successful signature line. The performance model features a slimmed-down silhouette that shaves off unnecessary weight while still providing maximum cushion.

Unfortunately for Ducks fans, the shoes Durant wore last night will never hit the shelves. However, the silver lining is there are nearly 17 colorways of the Nike KD 15 available at a discount on Nike's website.

So far this season, Durant has worn colorways honoring the UConn Huskies, Duke Blue Devils, Texas Longhorns, and Oregon Ducks (twice). Tell us on Twitter which school you want to see receive a Nike KD 15 player-exclusive colorway.

