LaMelo Ball Promotes Positivity With "Be You" PUMA Sneakers
The Charlotte Hornets season ended last month, but the offseason is where the real work gets done. As NBA All-Star guard LaMelo Ball prepares for next year, he is also keeping the sneaker community happy with a steady drip of his new sneakers.
On Tuesday morning, PUMA Hoops unveiled the latest colorway in Ball's signature sneaker franchise – the PUMA MB.03 in the "Be You" colorway. Just like Ball's authentic personality and play style, this new colorway promotes self-expression for hoopers.
While positive thinking and unrelenting confidence have always been core to Ball's beliefs, they are now personified in his sneakers. Below is an official look and breakdown of the tech specs for the PUMA MB.03 "Be You" colorway.
The PUMA MB.03 "Be You" colorway officially drops on Friday, May 24. Athletes and fans can purchase the vibrant sneakers for $125 at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, PUMA NYC Flagship, and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.
The "Be You" colorway is the latest signature drop for Ball's third signature sneaker and one of the best yet. The design features interlacing neon patterns and graphics inspired by Ball's end-to-end skills and "Not From Here" style.
More importantly, the performance model is carefully constructed with fast-paced play in mind. The silhouette features the ultra-supportive PUMA NITROFOAM for unmatched stability and comfort on the court.
Whether fans are hooping or chilling in the sneakers, they can do no wrong in the "Be You" colorway this summer. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their footwear news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: PUMA Hoops has teamed up with KidSuper on the LaMelo Ball's signature line.