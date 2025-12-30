Devin Booker's 2nd Nike Basketball Shoe Launches This Week

After two full years, Nike is finally turning the page on Devin Booker's first signature basketball shoe. The Nike Book 1 had an incredible run, dropping in countless colorways, but the Nike Book 2 is ready to kick off 2026 in style.

Earlier in the NBA season, Booker officially debuted the Nike Book 2 in the launch colorway. Since then, he has driven up hype for the upcoming shoe by teasing more styles of his sophomore sneaker.

Below are official images and a complete breakdown of everything fans need to know about this Friday's launch of the Nike Book 2 "Rising" colorway.

Release Information

Promotional packaging for the Nike Book 2. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 launches in the "Rising" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 2. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $145 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Currently, there are no estimates on how many units of the Nike Book 2 "Rising" colorway have been produced. However, Nike has been known to limit Booker's sneakers. It seems like a safe bet that the "Rising" colorway will sell out quickly online.

Online shoppers who miss the initial drop will be able to find the Nike Book 2 "Rising" on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Plus, many more colorways will hit shelves over the next year.

Tech Specs

The Nike Book 2 outsole. | Nike

Tech Specs for the Nike Book 2 include a low-profile design delivers a well-cushioned and responsive ride driven by the strategic combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole and plush foam sock liner.

The durable rubber outsole takes after the iconic Nike Air Force 1, featuring a new sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern that pays homage to Phoenix while helping hoopers stay fast on their feet, pivot, and get to their spot with time to spare.

Booker drew cactus-inspired details and tiny asterisks that appear on the shoe. Meanwhile, a lateral outrigger creates a wider base of support for quick, side-to-side movements and added on-court stability.

Design Details

Details on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

The "Rising" colorway sports a black upper with the Nike Swoosh logo in an orange-and-yellow gradient. Meanwhile, the print midsole and Booker branding pop off in Safety Orange.

"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground," said Booker in a press release.

"A lot of inspiration came from classic shoes. One that comes to mind for me is the Air Zoom Spiridon. With the early styles, I wanted to pay homage to Phoenix by starting with orange and black for the Phoenix and Rising colorways, giving fans something to rock at each game."

Devin Booker's quote on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

Fans can count on many more exciting developments for the Nike Book 2 throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

