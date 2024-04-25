PUMA Collaborates with KidSuper on LaMelo Ball's Sneakers
Fashion has always been an integral ingredient in what makes LaMelo Ball's signature line with PUMA so special. Trying to quell Ball's over-the-top sartorial style is just as futile as attempting to quiet his otherworldly game on the court.
Once again, fashion meets basketball with the PUMA x KIDSUPER collaboration. Athletes and fans will be treated to the PUMA x KIDSUPER MB.03 colorway and a limited-edition apparel collection.
Artist Colm Dillane, founder of KidSuper, puts his spin on Ball's third signature sneaker with his unique artwork and bold aesthetic.
The PUMA MB.03 brings to life Dillane's passion for basketball and artwork. The colorway features a bubble gum pink base, pops of blue, and a playful all-over print with abstract human facial features.
Although Ball missed the latter part of the NBA season, it did not stop the Charlotte Hornets point guard from lacing up the kicks during practice and while rehabilitating his injury before games.
In addition to the sneakers, this collaboration also includes a variety of apparel pieces featuring pastel colorways and a playful all-over print that reinterprets classic PUMA silhouettes.
Hoopers will be happy to know that this special colorway does not take away from the cutting-edge technology in the PUMA MB.03. The performance model still touts NITROFOAM-infused midsole for impact protection, TPU heel counter for stability, and high abrasion rubber outsole for traction.
Shoppers should mark their calendars for Thursday, May 9, when the PUMA x KIDSUPER MB.03 and its accompanying apparel will launch at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and select retailers.
While we cannot wait to see Ball back on the court, his fire footwear is helping hold us over. Sneakerheads can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all of their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sportswear industry.
Further Reading: Building USA's Sneaker Dream Team for the 2024 Summer Olympics.