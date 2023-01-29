LeBron James Wears Green Against Boston Celtics

Saturday night was another epic installment of the biggest rivalry in the NBA. The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in overtime. While fans are divided over a non-foul call for LeBron James at the end of regulation, everyone can agree that the Lakers forward had another incredible performance.

James tallied 41 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists against his long-time rivals. The 19x NBA All-Star used the nationally-televised game as an opportunity to debut a newly-released pair of his signature shoes, the Nike LeBron 20.

Perhaps as a show of confidence, James went into TD Garden wearing green kicks - an almost unthinkable move for any Lakers player, past or present. James' confidence paid off, as the colorway will now go down in history thanks to his incredible individual performance.

Luckily for fans, the Nike LeBron 20 'Olive Green' is available for $210 on Nike's website. The earthy colorway features premium materials to match its already superior technology. Below is everything shoppers need to know about James' 20th signature shoe with Nike.

Nike LeBron 20

Jayson Tatum defends LeBron James. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Immediately upon its launch in September 2022, the Nike LeBron 20 was met with critical acclaim from athletes and fans. Thanks to its blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek silhouette, the performance basketball shoe thrives on and off the court.

The Nike LeBron 20 is the first signature shoe from James' storied line to release as a low-top. As always, the model features an abundance of cushioning. In addition, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit, and the heel contains a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring 13 mm in thickness, to help with impact protection.

Energy return and torsional rigidity are provided by a carbon fiber midfoot shank. The multidirectional outsole pattern grips the floor for reliable traction at all times. To tie it all in, the design team incorporated subtle nods celebrating James' 20 years with Nike while keeping the next generation of ballers in mind.

James is rapidly approaching the league's all-time scoring title, and he will likely break the record in the Nike LeBron 20. Now is a good time for Lakers fans to purchase the shoe before it reaches unparalleled levels of hype.

