Jayson Tatum Wears 'Lemonade' Air Jordans in Celtics Loss

Jayson Tatum Debuts Air Jordan 37 Low 'Lemonade'

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum debuted an unreleased colorway of the Air Jordan 37 Low.
With almost half of all NBA teams playing on Monday night, there was no shortage of highlights. One of the better games was the Orlando Magic's 113-98 upset victory over the Boston Celtics.

Sure, Boston lost the game, but they are still four games above the rest of the Eastern Conference. Plus, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum treated hoops fans to another impressive 26-point outing. Not to mention, Tatum did it all in a new colorway of the newly-released Air Jordan 37 Low.

Recently, Tatum made headlines when an image of his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand leaked online. Tatum tried throwing cold water on the rumored photos, but the internet remains undefeated when it comes to sneakers.

Until the launch of Tatum's shoes, the All-Star forward has more work to do in the Jordan Brand's newest flagship model. Below is everything fans need to know about the Air Jordan 37 Low 'Lemonade' worn by Tatum during last night's game in Orlando.

Air Jordan 37 Low

View of yellow and blue Air Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at Jayson Tatum's shoes.

The Air Jordan 37 Low launched on January 19, 2023. Fans can still purchase the new model in the classic Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway for $175 on Nike's website. The performance basketball shoe touts much of the same tech specs as the Air Jordan 37 but with a low-cut silhouette. 

Currently, there is no confirmation that Tatum's 'lemonade' colorway will enjoy a general release. The never-before-seen colorway used a bright yellow upper with light blue and orange accents on the heel. The phrase "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade" is printed on the tongues.

We want to hear your thoughts on the Air Jordan 37 Low and Tatum's 'lemonade' colorway. Give us your hottest takes on Twitter. As always, stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the court.

