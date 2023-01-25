LeBron James Scores 46 Points in New Nike LeBron 20 Colorway

Skip to main content

LeBron James Wears 'Florida A&M' Shoes in Lakers Loss

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 46 points in an unreleased Nike LeBron 20 colorway.
Tuesday night's 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers was a microcosm of the Los Angeles Lakers season. The underwhelming roster struggled while LeBron James continued to make history.

During last night's game, James scored 46 points and made a career-high nine three-pointers in the losing effort. Perhaps best of all, James' historic performance occurred in another new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20.

Much has been made about the recruitment of James' oldest son, Bronny. While the high school senior contemplates his future collegiate career, his father continues to show love to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

There is a deep connection between James and the HBCU. Not only has he represented Florida A&M with green and orange player-exclusive colorways on the court, but he and Nike are in business with the school. In November 2021, James and Nike agreed to supply the Rattlers with LeBron-branded uniforms for six years. 

Luckily for fans, the Rattlers' jerseys are easy to purchase on Nike's website, but the shoes may be a different story. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks James wore on the court last night.

Nike LeBron 20

View of orange and green Nike LeBron shoe.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

During last night's historic performance, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in a player-exclusive 'Florida A&M Rattlers' colorway. It is the second colorway of James' 20th signature shoe with Nike that pays homage to the HBCU.

The knit upper was replaced with a premium leather orange upper. Additionally, the double-layered Swoosh logos feature a scaly surface as a special nod to the Rattlers' mascot.

It is doubtful that either version of the Nike LeBron 20 'Florida A&M' enjoys a general release to the public. However, the good news is that sneakerheads can choose between multiple colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 on Nike's website.

As James quickly closes in on becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader, it is a guarantee that he and Nike will continue to create classic colorways to remember this historic season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news on this developing story.

