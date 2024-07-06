Lonzo Ball Ranks 3 Best Basketball Sneakers of All Time
It has been 904 days since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. The Chicago Bulls point guard entered the league as one of the most hyped rookies ever, but lower-body injuries derailed his career.
Many fans and media members have speculated that Ball's signature sneakers with his family-owned company, Big Baller Brand, are to blame for his health problems. Even the Los Angeles Lakers blame the sneakers for the beginning of Ball's injuries.
However, Ball ditched Big Baller Brand after a few seasons. The Southern California legend began wearing the retro basketball shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature line.
When Ball debated the best hoop shoes of all time on his podcast, the WAE Show, his argument was unsurprising. Fans can watch the hilarious debate unfold in a TikTok video, and see our explainer below.
It may sound blasphemous for Bulls fans, but Ball does not think Michael Jordan has the best basketball shoes. It was an easy answer for Ball; the Nike Kobe 4, Nike Kobe 5, and Nike Kobe 6 are the best. Not much reasoning was given on behalf of his position, but there really is not much needed.
The trio of sneakers were launched between 2008-2010. Bryant wore his fourth and fifth signature sneakers during his back-to-back NBA Championships with the Lakers. The sixth and arguably most iconic sneaker came out at the end of the Lakers' dynastic run.
The Nike Kobe 4, 5, and 6 offer incredible performance technology and timeless style that still stand up to this day. Luckily for athletes and fans, Nike has begun re-releasing the retro models with performance technology upgrades (known as the Protro series).
However, the Nike Kobe sneaker line is more popular than ever. Therefore, the Lakers legend's kicks sell out quickly upon every release. Online shoppers must resort to sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW to buy the basketball shoes. But they must prepare to pay well over the retail price.
Ball's podcast is wildly entertaining, but hopefully, basketball fans get to see him back on the hardwood soon. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
News: Team USA players unboxed new Nike Kobe sneakers for the 2024 Summer Olympics.