Cavaliers Acquire Lonzo Ball From Bulls for Isaac Okoro
In the wake of a disappointing playoff exit, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are shaking up their backcourt.
The Cavaliers are trading guard Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for guard Lonzo Ball, according to a Saturday morning report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Okoro, 24, has played his entire five-year career with Cleveland, which drafted him fifth out of Auburn in 2020. He was named to the All-Rookie team in 2021, and is renowned as a plus defender.
Ball, on the other hand, has had one of the strangest career arcs of the 21st century. An All-American at UCLA who has long enjoyed a considerable media profile, he shuffled between three teams in the first five years of his career.
With the Bulls, a recurring knee injury cost him two full seasons. He returned in 2024-25 and played 35 games, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
The Cavaliers went 64-18 this season, but lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Indiana Pacers.