The Jordan Luka 1 is finally here.
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The moment fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Luka Doncic's first signature sneaker - the Jordan Luka 1 - is starting to hit shelves. Jordan Brand has taken care of the Dallas Mavericks guard since he signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2019. Now the partners are leveling up.

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1 during the NBA Playoffs.

Luka Doncic debuting the Jordan Luka 1.

Donic has worn some serious heat on his feet since teaming up with Jordan Brand. The All-NBA guard has worn retro models and player exclusive (PE) colorways from the Jordan signature line. But this spring, Doncic finally debuted his first signature sneaker during the NBA Playoffs.

Last month in a press release, the brand touted the cutting-edge technology incorporated in the Jordan Luka 1. Specifically, a new IsoPlate foot frame and a new performance foam called Formula 23. The IsoPlate system "continues a long legacy of Jordan Brand performance innovations, like Flight Plate and Eclipse Plate technology."

For the cushion, the design team went with an injected foam, the new Formula 23 is "one of the most sustainable performance foams made by a NIKE, Inc. brand." Meanwhile, breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side of the upper also help contain the foot.

Chris Chase of WearTesters was able to get a pair of the highly-anticipated hoop shoes and provided an in-depth analysis. Additionally, Chase shared a link where fans can purchase the Jordan Luka 1 before its official launch date. It is safe to say the basketball community is excited about the potential of Doncic's signature line.

It has been an exciting summer for Jordan Brand. Doncic's first signature sneaker and Zion Williamson's second signature sneaker have arrived. Plus, the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 37 was announced a few weeks ago. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic wears the Jordan Luka 1.
