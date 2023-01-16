Jason Kidd Gifted Special Colorway of Jordan Luka 1

The bond between an NBA coach and his star player is often very strong. The connection is extra special when they both are legendary point guards. That is the case between Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and his protege Luka Doncic.

Before Sunday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Doncic surprised Kidd with an unreleased colorway of his first signature shoe - the Jordan Luka 1. Thanks to the Mavericks' social media team, we have a video of this fantastic moment in sneaker history.

The black and white colorway is a nod to the shoes Kidd used to wear during his heyday in the mid-1990s. During that era, players' shoes had to match their teams' uniforms, so Kidd's Nike Zoom Flight 95 shoes had to be low-key compared to the colorways we see on the court today.

Kidd, often a stoic presence on the sidelines, was visibly emotional after realizing the thought put into the gift. Below is everything fans need to know about Doncic's first signature shoe with Jordan Brand.

Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Jordan Luka 1 launched in September 2022 for $110. Unfortunately for fans, the colorway Doncic gifted to Kidd is not yet available. But the silver lining is there are still multiple colorways available at retail prices on Nike's website.

Doncic has enjoyed a successful start to his signature line thanks to the top-notch technology implemented into his low-cut shies. The Jordan Luka 1 features Formula 23 foam for cushion, lightweight Flight Wire cables for support, and a durable outsole for reliable traction.

The 2022-23 NBA season is shaping up to be a memorable campaign for Doncic. If the 23-year-old maintains this level of production, he could take home his first NBA MVP trophy. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates on Doncic and the rest of the sneaker world.

