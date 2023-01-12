Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's First Signature Shoe Leaks Online

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's first signature Jordan Brand shoe appeared online.
We are halfway through the regular season, and Jayson Tatum has worked his way into the MVP conversation. The 3x NBA All-Star's year is about to get even better with the upcoming release of his first signature shoe.

Earlier this morning, fans got a leaked image of Tatum's upcoming Jordan Brand shoe. Thanks to the Instagram account @kicksvissionofficial, we can see that the performance basketball shoe will be a low-cut model with ample containment and cushioning. Below is everything we know about Tatum's unreleased kicks.

Jordan JT1

View of black, red, and white Jordan shoe.

An image of Jayson Tatum's shoe.

Tatum's first signature shoe, which has been called the "Jordan Tatum 1" and "Jordan JT1", is expected to release in March 2023 for $120 in adult sizes. According to Sole Retriever, three colorways are already scheduled for the summer: 'Zoo,' 'St. Louis,' and 'Pink Lemonade.'

Tatum started his career with Nike before signing a multi-year deal with Jordan Brand in July 2019. Since then, Tatum has worn the flagship Air Jordan models in player-exclusive and general-release colorways.

Other Jordan Brand athletes with signature lines include Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

If the leaked image of Tatum's upcoming signature shoe is valid, we cannot wait to see it on the hardwood. Luckily, with the launch of Tatum's signature line taking place in two months, fans and hoopers do not have to wait much longer. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

