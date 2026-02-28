Michael Jordan's Golf Shoes Drop In UNC Tar Heels Colors

March Madness is synonymous with college basketball, but golfers have been anticipating warmer weather and longer days for months. That includes the greatest basketball player of all time - Michael Jordan.

Jordan's love of golf is well-documented. That is why Jordan Brand redesigned his first signature sneaker into a golf shoe many years ago. Even better, they have begun releasing them in colorways inspired by Jordan's alma mater - the UNC Tar Heels.

The Air Jordan 1 Low G golf shoe is already available in one Tar Heels-inspired colorway with a second dropping this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what golfers need to know about the shoes.

Air Jordan 1 Low G "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 1 Low G "University Blue" first dropped in 2022 and has been periodically restocked over the past few years. Online shoppers can buy the performance golf shoes for $154.99 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The silhouette sports a White upper with University Blue leather overlays. The Nike Swooshes and Jumpman logos pop off the shoe in University Blue. Meanwhile, the original Air Jordan logo makes an appearance on the heels. The University Blue outsole provides the finishing touches to the iconic shoe.

There is no special packaging, but the shoes come with an extra set of laces. Golfers can choose between White and University Blue laces to customize their look on the greens.

Air Jordan 1 Low G "Legend Blue"

The Air Jordan 1 Low G "Legend Blue" is listed as "coming soon" online. However, the performance golf shoes are expected to drop on Sunday, March 1. Online shoppers will be able to buy them for $155 in adult sizes at Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The colorway takes a decidedly more modern approach with a monochromatic White color scheme and Legend Blue detailing. The Nike Swooshes, Jumpman logos, and original Air Jordan branding remain true to the original model. Lastly, the Blue Tint outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. The shoes come with White and Legend Blue laces.

The Air Jordan 1 Low G features Air cushioning underfoot and an integrated traction pattern to help you power through your swing. Feel unbeatable, from the tee box to the final putt. Even better, remain clubhouse cool every step of the way.

