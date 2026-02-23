The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Returns After 15 Years

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line almost always looks best in Chicago Bulls colorways. However, there are plenty of non-OG styles with a rich history and dedicated fans.

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" is one of those fan-favorites. Jordan never wore the colorway of the court, but the sneakers are still steeped in lore. Below is everything fans must know about this weekend's highly anticipated drop.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, February 28. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" will be available in a full-size run: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the old-school basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" colorway. | Nike

The "Wolf Grey" may appear monochromatic in pictures, but its blend of colors and materials makes it stand out on foot. The upper features a mix of Light Graphite and Wolf Grey with subtle White detailing.

Everything from the Jumpan logo on the tongues to the shark teeth on the side of the shoe remains the same. Unfortunately, the "Nike Air" branding does not make an appearance on the heels of this colorway. Instead, the Jumpman graces the heels of the non-OG colorway.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 is no longer considered a performance model, but it still features the same design that helped "His Airness" leap into the 1990s. Based on Jordan's in-game shoe, the bump-out collar, lace toggle, and fighter plane-inspired design lines are in a sleek colorway that looks as premium as it feels.

The icy, clear-blue outsole looks pristine, with the Jumpman logo standing out. From the Jumpman logos and the No. 23 on the heels, this shoe is remarkably similar to the original models from over 35 years ago.

History

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" debuted in May 2011. Despite its overwhelming popularity, the colorway was never re-released — until now. As time went on, fans have come to remember the colorway as one of the most wearable Jordan 5s ever made, thanks to its subtle elegance and timeless appeal.

Fans can expect more heat from Jordan Brand as basketball season rolls on. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.