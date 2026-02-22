The Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Chill" is Just $78 Online

It does not get much better for sneakerheads than Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker, draped in the UNC Tar Heels colors. Even better, add a splash of Hot Lava detailing, and the kicks truly become fire.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Chill" arrived in time for college basketball season and is now marked down ahead of March Madness. Below is how fans can buy the legendary sneakers at a discounted price before Nike's spring sales event ends.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 "Blue Chill" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Chill" originally dropped at a retail price of $120 on November 1, 2025. Currently, online shoppers can buy the old-school hoop shoes at a discounted price of $77.58 (35% off) by using the code "GEARUP" at checkout on Nike.com.

That is an almost unbeatable price, as the shoes are already available well below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, even the resellers cannot match that price. Unfortunately, Nike's spring sales event will not last forever, so fans must act fast.

The Air Jordan 1 "Blue Chill" colorway. | Nike

Additionally, the Air Jordan 1 "Blue Chill" colorway is no longer in stock at most of the other popular footwear retailers. Fans can find it marked down to $100 at Finish Line, but that is far from the discount offered by Nike.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 1 "Blue Chill" colorway. | Nike

The "Blue Chill" colorway sports a Sail leather upper with a mix of Blue Chill and Blue Void overlays. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo and original Air Jordan branding pop off the shoe in Hot Lava. Lastly, the Blue Chill outsole completes the collegiate aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is not meant for performance basketball, but still offers all-day comfort. Its encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, the genuine leather offers durability and a premium look.

History

The Air Jordan 1 "Blue Chill" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low is inspired by the original that debuted in 1985. While Jordan never played in the low-cut version of his debut hoop shoe, it remains one of the most popular models from the golden era of sneakers.

According to Nike's product description, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. It is hard to disagree with that statement as the iconic design is both premium and laid-back.

Fans can expect more heat from Nike and Jordan Brand as March Madness approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.