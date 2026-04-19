Michael Jordan Rocks Upcoming Air Jordans at NASCAR Race

NBA legend Michael Jordan dominated basketball and the footwear industry a long time ago. Over the past few years, he has taken on NASCAR with tremendous success. Not only do fans get to see the GOAT celebrating on a regular basis, but he routinely debuts upcoming Air Jordan sneakers at every race.

That was the case once again at the 2026 NASCAR qualifying session at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway Jordan wore at the race track.

Michael Jordan Debuts Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic"

Michael Jordan pulled up in the “White Metallic” Air Jordan 5s to watch Tyler Reddick win the pole for Kansas 🏁



📹 @ToyotaRacingUSA pic.twitter.com/nWRoYk2df8 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 18, 2026

Jordan excited the sneaker community when videos of him wearing the upcoming Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway began circulating on social media. It was no coincidence that Jordan rocked shoes that drop this upcoming week. This colorway of Jordan's fifth signature sneaker was first released in 2000, and it remains a fan-favorite after more than a quarter-century.

Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" Release Information

The Air Jordan 5 'White and Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 25. Fans can buy the retro basketball on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The shoes will enjoy a full size run: Adult ($215), Big Kids ($165), Little Kids ($105), and Toddler ($90). Shoppers who miss the initial drop will be able to find the highly anticipated kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" Design Details

The Air Jordan 5 'White and Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

The "White Metallic" colorway sports a white leather upper with translucent quarter panel netting on the lateral sides. Meanwhile, the Metallic Silver shark tooth blends into the midsole, which sits atop an icy blue outsole.

All of the iconic details remain true to the original. An embroidered No. 23 appears on the lateral heel, the black Jumpman logo pops off the Metallic Silver reflective tongues, and the iconic "Nike Air" branding graces the back heels.

Air Jordan 5 History

The Air Jordan 5 'White and Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 5 in February 1990. As soon as he stepped on the court of the 1990 NBA All-Star Game in Miami, the sneakers took on legendary status. Over the past 36 years, Nike and Jordan Brand have redesigned the silhouette in every colorway imaginable.

Luckily, Jordan shows no signs of slowing down on or off of the race track. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.