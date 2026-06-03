The 10 Best Sneakers in NBA Finals History

The 2026 NBA Finals tip off tonight, which will result in more basketball and sneaker history being made on the hardwood. Just as players compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, they will battle for a place among the all-time greats in the footwear world.

They will face tough competition, as there is a strong consensus on the best sneakers in NBA Finals history. Below are the ten best basketball shoes in the long history of the NBA Finals.

10. Air Jordan One6 One7

Ray Allen wears the Air Jordan One6 One7. | IMAGO / Newspix

Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen holds a one-of-one spot in basketball culture. Every basketball-related list requires a spot for "Sugar Ray" or "Jesus Shuttlesworth". No player has a better résumé of player-exclusive Air Jordan models, but we are highlighting his Air Jordan One6 One7 worn during Game 3 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

9. Nike Kyrie 1

Kyrie Irving wears the Nike Kyrie 1. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving has changed teams and footwear brands since he wore his first signature Nike basketball shoe in the 2015 NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers did not topple the Golden State Warriors until the following year, but the Nike Kyrie 1 in wine and gold will always hold a special place in the hearts of hoopers.

8. Converse Weapon "Lakers"

Magic Johnson wears the Converse Weapon. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The rivalry between Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson and Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird saved the NBA. Other than the league, Converse was of the other biggest beneficiaries. It outfitted both players in the Converse Weapon. However, we have to give the edge to Johnson's iconic "Lakers" colorway.

7. Nike LeBron X PS Elite

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron X PS Elite. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

LeBron James has plenty of memorable playoff performances, but beating the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals is near the top of the list. Especially since he wore the Nike LeBron X P.S. Elite in the "Championship" colorway in Game 1. There was no more doubting James' (or his signature sneaker line) spot in the NBA hierarchy.

6. Reebok Answer IV "Stepover"

Allen Iverson wears the Reebok Answer IV "Stepover" colorway. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson was the only player capable of taking one game off the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers. Iverson put up an unforgettable Game 1 performance while wearing the legendary Reebok Answer IV "Stepover" colorway.

5. Nike Kobe 5 "Big Stage Home"

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Kobe 5 "Big Stage Home" colorway. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals was a steel cage match, and only the Black Mamba could crawl out victorious. Even better than getting revenge against the Boston Celtics, Bryant's crowning achievement came in the unforgettable Nike Kobe 5 "Big Stage Home" colorway. Bryant was never one to shy away from the biggest moments.

4. Air Jordan 11 "Bred"

Michael Jordan wears the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" colorway. | MPS-Imagn Images

It has been 30 years since Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan secured the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics on Father's Day. Jordan wore the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" in the emotionally taxing game, which remains one of the most beloved styles of the legendary silhouette.

3. Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot"

Michael Jordan wears the Air Jordan 12 "Last Shot" colorway. | Anne Ryan-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In some ways, we feel bad that the Air Jordan 13 didn't get its moment in the limelight. However, Jordan switching to the unreleased Air Jordan 14 for Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals makes perfect sense in retrospect. Thanks to his game-time decision, the "Last Shot" colorway will live on forever in basketball and footwear history.

2. Nike Kobe 4 "NBA Finals Away"

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Kobe 4 "NBA Finals MVP Away" colorway. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After years of struggling, Kobe Bryant broke through and secured his fourth ring in the 2008 NBA Finals. Not only did Bryant lead the Lakers back to the promised land, but he also ushered in the low-top revolution with his fourth signature sneaker. The Nike Kobe 4 "NBA Finals MVP" came in momentous 'Home' and 'Away' colorways, but Bryant sealed the deal on the road in Orlando.

1. Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game"

Michael Jordan wears the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" colorway. | IMAGO / PCN Photography

Michael Jordan's unbelievable performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals coined the term "Flu Game." Thanks to his performance against the Utah Jazz, the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" colorway has one of the most revered backstories in his unmatched signature sneaker line.