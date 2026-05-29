5 Iconic Air Jordan Sneakers Still in Stock Online

NBA legend Michael Jordan is not only the greatest basketball player of all time, but the most important person in footwear history. During Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls, he won six championships and convinced an entire generation they could fly like him in his signature Air Jordan sneakers.

The Air Jordan line is still as popular as ever, enjoying multiple drops per week. But with so many releases, some legendary shoes get overshadowed. Below are five iconic Air Jordan sneakers we cannot believe are still in stock online.

Air Jordan 3 "World's Best"

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway dropped on May 16, 2026, and is still in stock online. Shoppers can buy the retro sneakers in full-family sizing ($80-$215) at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The "World's Best" colorway celebrates the 30th anniversary of Jordan clinching his fourth NBA Championship on Father's Day 1996. As we have discussed before, the colorway and concept were great. Unfortunately, the timing of the release was not optimal.

Air Jordan 5 "Grape"

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" returned in June 2025 and has since restocked multiple times. Fans can buy the retro sneakers for $215 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The fan-favorite "Grape" colorway is one of the few OG Air Jordan 5 designs that did not feature Bulls colors. However, the shoe took on more cultural significance when worn by Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Air Jordan 6 "Infrared Salesman"

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' colorway dropped on February 14, 2026. Surprisingly, online shoppers can still buy the retro hoop shoes in full-family sizing ($80-$215) at Foot Locker.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Jumpman went to great lengths to design this shoe exactly like what Jordan wore on the court, complete with a splashy marketing campaign. The shoes have restocked online, so fans who want a pair should definitely invest in some of the iconic kicks.

Air Jordan 12 "Taxi"

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway returned in November 2025. Online shoppers can still buy the retro sneakers in full-family sizing ($90-$215) at Foot Locker.

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

Jordan wore the white-and-black colorway during his 1996-97 NBA Championship run with the Bulls. The full-size restock just before this year's NBA Finals feels like a sign to buy the basketball shoes.

Air Jordan 13 "Chicago"

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway dropped on March 14, 2026. Athletes and fans can still buy the hoop shoes in full-family sizing ($90-$215) at Foot Locker.

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway has restocked online. | Nike

The "Chicago" colorway needs no introduction. The unmistakable white-and-red silhouette is synonymous with "The Last Dance" and Jordan's final season with the Bulls. Its most recent restock was a gift to old-school NBA fans.

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