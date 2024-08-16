NBA & WNBA Stars Debut the New Skechers SKX NEXUS
No brand is working harder and smarter than Skechers. It took the Los Angeles-based brand less than a year to grab a foothold in the NBA and make a big splash during the Summer Olympics in Paris.
With the WNBA season hitting its final stretch and the NBA season right around the corner, Skechers has unveiled its plans for the next phase of its basketball division.
Skechers Basketball has added to its growing collection of next-gen court shoes with the release of the SKX NEXUS. This performance basketball shoe is designed to provide speed, stability, and support.
This sweet low-top silhouette features Skechers trademark comfort technology with our resilient Skechers Move Foam, a breathable mesh upper, lockdown ankle support, and a Goodyear rubber outsole with a torsion plate to amplify traction for quick cuts on the court.
Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers for $100 in adult sizes on Skechers.com. The SKX NEXUS is currently available in cool gray/green and white/red color combinations with additional colorways launching later this fall.
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann will wear the new SKX NEXUS on the court for the 2024-25 NBA season interchangeably with the SKX RESAGRIP - an ultra-lightweight low-top court shoe that’s been part of the Skechers Basketball lineup since fall 2023.
The SKX NEXUS, also worn by WNBA rising star Rickea Jackson, joins an innovative Skechers Basketball collection which includes the ultra-lightweight SKX RESAGRIP mentioned above and the SKX FLOAT (worn by NBA MVP Joel Embiid) known for its stability and control.
The SKX REIGN (worn by NBA All-Star Julius Randle) is another new style set to arrive for the 2024-2025 season.
Skechers Basketball footwear, designed for maximum comfort, performance, and style, is available at Skechers retail and e-commerce stores, as well as specialty athletic retailers worldwide.
Basketball fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Basketball product launches and more by following @skechersbasketball on Instagram and TikTok.
