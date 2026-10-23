NFL Fines Caleb Williams for Wearing Trendy New Cleats

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is enjoying a stellar season, and he's doing it in new cleats from a disruptive footwear brand. Williams has worn Caddix on the field, but it recently landed him in hot water with the league office.

The NFL sent Williams a letter on October 20, informing him that the league was imposing an $11,941 fine for the cleats he wore against the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 6 game on October 18. According to the letter, Williams was "in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules."

NFL Fines Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams wears Caddix cleats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL's letter to Williams went on to clarify the exact issue with his seemingly innocuous cleats. "Specifically, you displayed an unauthorized logo on your shoes," stated the letter. Essentially, Williams' cleats had Caddix branding, and the brand is not an approved league partner (such as adidas, NIKE, and Under Armour).

Judging by pictures from last night's win over the New England Patriots, Williams was back in Caddix cleats for Week 7. It appeared to be the "Black on White" colorway of the Caddix O.G. Low. The football cleats are available for $225 in adult sizes on the brand's website.

Caddix Cleats

Tom Brady laces up Caddix Cleats. | Caddix

According to the company, roughly 40 NFL players are currently wearing Caddix cleats. Caddix says this reflects a growing interest in a cleat that has the potential to prevent injuries. In March 2026, NFL legend Tom Brady offered a glowing endorsement of the cleats before a flag football game.

"I've worn a lot of different equipment over the years, and most of it is designed the same way," said Brady. "Caddix is doing something different. I'm getting back on the field with two things in mind: high performance and safety. That's why I chose Caddix."

Caddix Offers to Pay Fines

Caleb Williams wears Caddix cleats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caddix makes strong claims about the safety of its cleats. "Its patented SmartStuds™ technology is designed to flex and release during cutting and pivoting, reducing rotational torque transmitted through the foot and into the knees and ankles, a force associated with non-contact ACL tears and other knee and ankle injuries."

"Obviously, Caleb believes in the product and sees value in wearing Caddix cleats," said Caddix CEO Jack Rasmussen in a statement. "I'm happy to cover his fines if he's going to keep prioritizing his health."

Caleb Williams' Footwear Free Agency

Caleb Williams wears Caddix cleats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' footwear journey has been fascinating. Most top draft picks quickly sign with adidas (Fernando Mendoza), NIKE (Bryce Young), or Under Armour (Cam Ward). However, Williams has worn Nike, New Balance, and Caddix—but has never announced an official footwear contract.

It's fascinating for a player of his magnitude to take this route, now well into his third NFL season. We expected Williams' footwear free agency to end before the start of his rookie season, but he continues to keep us on our toes.

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