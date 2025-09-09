Nike or New Balance? Caleb Williams Swaps Cleats in Bears Season Opener
One of the more perplexing storylines in the footwear industry over the past few years has been Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' sneaker deal — or lack thereof.
The first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft was never announced as part of any of the brand's draft classes. That in itself is odd, as usually the number one overall draft pick is a shoe-in for a lucrative contract with Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, or Under Armour.
Williams wore Nike cleats on the field during his rookie season while rocking different brands' sneakers off the field. However, this past summer, it looked like Williams had finally landed on a footwear sponsor before his sophomore season.
Williams wore New Balance cleats during the Bears' mini-camp and training camp. During the preseason, he wore the same unbranded, all-white cleats as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It seemed like the two players were destined to be announced together as new additions to the New Balance roster.
New Balance just announced Allen as its most recent signing, making him the brand's biggest star on its growing football roster. New Balance is not yet one of the four league-approved brands, so the company's logos are not allowed on the field during games.
However, Williams was back in Nike cleats for Week 1 of the NFL season. He can be seen wearing Nike Vapor football cleats in Bears colors in a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.
Williams threw for 210 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Bears' rushing attack with 58 yards and a touchdown. It is easy to understand why brands want the promising young player, but he could be waiting for the right moment to sign a deal.
It has been almost a year and a half since Williams went pro, and his footwear deal remains as unclear as ever. However, his potential has never been more apparent. Fans can expect more news on this story as the season marches forward.
