Tom Brady Debuts New Footwear at Fanatics Flag Football Classic

By now, every football fan in the world has seen highlights of Tom Brady balling out at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic. At 48 years old, Brady still looks like the GOAT on the football field. He also remains equally influential in the footwear industry.

After starting his NFL career with Nike, Brady signed with Under Armour in November 2010. In January 2024, Brady's apparel line (Brady Brand) and nutrition company (TB12) merged with NOBULL. However, Brady gave a ringing endorsement of an upstart brand on Saturday.

Brady Laces Up Caddix Cleats

Brady laced up Caddix Cleats for practice leading up to the inaugural 5-on-5 exhibition tournament. "I've worn a lot of different equipment over the years, and most of it is designed the same way," said Brady. "Caddix is doing something different. I'm getting back on the field with two things in mind: high performance and safety. That's why I chose Caddix."

The cleats are built around its patented SmartStuds that flex and rotate to release a player's foot from the playing surface, reducing the torque that causes non-contact knee and ankle injuries.

Caddix Makes Moves in Football

Tom Brady wears Caddix Cleats. | Caddix

Caddix's men's cleats are built for top safety and performance, with a wider toe box, extra padding, and a stiffer plate for elite fit and support. This gives players like Brady the ability to cut quicker, play harder, and stay on the field longer.

Caddix Cleats is a disruptive performance footwear company reengineering the foundation of athletic cleat design to better protect athletes without sacrificing speed or traction.

Caddix Football DNA

Tom Brady wears Caddix Cleats. | Caddix

Former collegiate All-American football player Jack Rasmussen founded the company and designed the footwear with his father, Jeff Rasmussen. Caddix makes cleats tailored to the sport and the athlete wearing them.

"We're excited to see this choice by one of the top and most competitive athletes of our time. Although he still looks like it, he's not in his twenties anymore, so prioritizing his health is as imperative as ever. It's great to have him join the group of top athletes that have done the same and we're excited to see what he does on Saturday," said Rasmussen.

Caddix Cleats in the NFL

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers Fullback Kyle Juszczyk wore Caddix Cleats throughout the regular season and playoff NFL games, his 10th Pro Bowl appearance, and will continue to wear them throughout this tournament as well.

Caddix Cleat wearers include Joe Flacco, Buddha Baker, KC Current's Best XI Kayla Sharples, and more. Caddix is the only company that designs cleats differently for male and female athletes, creating better protection against ankle and knee injuries.

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