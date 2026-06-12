The Nike Air Force 1 Low Scores Two Patriotic Colorways

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Football fever is sweeping across the globe, and Nike is meeting the moment with one of its most impressive marketing campaigns in recent memory. In addition to outfitting the players, Nike has dropped apparel and footwear options.

Athletes and fans can choose from dozens of footwear options across performance and casual categories. The iconic American sportswear brand even dropped its most recognizable silhouette in patriotic designs. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "USA" in home and away colorways.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "USA"

The Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "USA" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "USA" (also referred to as the "Home" option) dropped in March alongside the kit unveilings. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Inspired by the USMNT's official home kits, this colorway features a crisp White leather upper with Midnight Navy detailing on the Swooshes and Nike Air Force 1 branding. Look inside the shoes, and you will see the legendary "Nike Air" logo in University Red. Lastly, the USA Soccer branding on the heels provides the finishing touch.

The Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "USA" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 made a name for itself on the basketball court in the 1980s. It has since transcended the hardwood to become a lifestyle sneaker that is bigger than the game. Fans can represent their team with these crispy-clean kicks inside or outside the stadium.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro "Obsidian"

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro "Obsidian" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro "Obsidian" colorway is the perfect pairing with the home design. Fans can buy the sneakers for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com. It does not feature the USA badge on the heels, but the details are stunning.

The model features a premium full-grain leather upper in Obsidian, with a textile material sporting stars for soccer's biggest stage. The unmistakable Swooshes pop off in White, while the fan-favorite "Nike Air" branding makes an unapologetic appearance in University Red.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro "USA Away" colorway. | Nike

Everything from the premium materials to the patriotic designs makes both of these shoes perfect options for fans this summer. Nike scored a goal with this drop, and it left us seeing stars.

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