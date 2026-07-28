Ranking the WNBA's 10 Hottest Sneakers Right Now

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is in the books, and there were plenty of memorable sneaker moments in Chicago last weekend. All of the major brands made waves, and there were no losers.

The WNBA has never been in a stronger position in the sneaker world. There is a healthy balance of superstar signature athletes and fan favorites rocking popular kicks. Before the second half of the season tips off tonight, here are the ten hottest hoop shoes in the WNBA right now.

10. Kiki Iriafen

Kiki Iriafen wears the Skechers SKX Nexus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last fall, Kiki Iriafen signed a sneaker deal with Skechers. The Southern California-based company was the perfect fit for the USC Trojans standout. Now, she has already elevated the brand at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game by wearing the Skechers SKX Nexus. In return, Skechers has heavily promoted Iriafen on its website.

9. Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles wears the adidas Crazy Energy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olivia Miles is on her way to winning the Rookie of the Year Award, and adidas is already marketing the rising star. Miles was one of a select few players to get player-exclusive colorways of the adidas Crazy Energy. Fans can shop her all-white shoes for $110 at adidas.

8. Marina Mabrey

Marina Mabrey wears the Under Armour Fox 2 "Money Mabrey" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marina Mabrey has quietly become one of Under Armour's most tenured basketball players. Mabrey debuted her player-exclusive colorway of the Under Armour Fox 2 in the All-Star Game. Even better, Under Armour donates $500 for every three-pointer made by Mabrey in the 3-Point Contest to the Black Women's Institute for Health (BWIH). She made 13 shots totaling $6,500. Fans can shop similar pink colorways at UA.com.

7. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier for the Jordan Heir Series 2. | Jordan Brand

Napheesa Collier signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in May 2025. Since then, Collier has starred in multiple marketing campaigns for Jumpman. Even better, she is the face of the Jordan Heir Series 2 (a basketball shoe specifically tailored to women's basketball). Her "Queen Phee" colorway is out now for $115 at Nike.

6. Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart wears the PUMA Stewie 5 "Luminous" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breanna Stewart has the longest-running signature sneaker line in the WNBA. The PUMA Stewie 5 is another strong installment, but the brand has done little to market it so far. Hopefully, that changes as the Playoffs approach. In the meantime, fans can choose from three colorways for $125 in adult sizes at PUMA.

5. Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham wears the adidas Crazy Energy. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Sophie Cunningham did not make the All-Star Game, but she still grabbed headlines when her player-exclusive adidas basketball shoes sold out on release day. It's hard to argue that Cunningham doesn't have one of the five most popular basketball shoes right now.

4. Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu wears the Nike Sabrina 4. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabrina Ionescu missed the All-Star Game, which was not ideal timing for her newly released fourth signature sneaker. Despite that setback, the Nike Sabrina 4 is poised for another breakout season (in the WNBA and the NBA). Fans can shop the Nike Sabrina 4 in full-family sizing ($94-$135) at Nike.

3. A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson wears the Nike A'Two. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker was a smash hit, selling out in several colorways. The Nike A'Two has not enjoyed the same level of hype, but that is an incredibly lofty standard. Still, Wilson's sophomore sneaker has dropped in some must-have colorways (like the "Pinkies Up") for athletes and fans. Online shoppers can find the Nike A'Two in adult ($145) and big kid ($112) sizes at Nike.

2. Angel Reese

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" colorway. | Reebok

Angel Reese has not only revitalized Reebok basketball but has also transcended the game. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 sold out in several colorways after it launched. Since then, it has dropped in some unforgettable styles, including a perfectly timed collaboration with Barbie. Athletes and fans can buy Reese's first signature sneaker in adult ($140-$160) and big kid ($110-$130) sizes at Reebok.

1. Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Caitlin 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caitlin Clark was the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro sneaker line for the first two seasons of her career, before debuting the highly anticipated Nike Caitlin 1. Clark's first signature sneaker does not drop until October 1, but she has already worn a handful of exciting colorways that are sure to sell out when they hit shelves. The WNBA has more sneaker buzz than the NBA, and Clark is at the top of both leagues when it comes to footwear.

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