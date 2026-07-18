The Nike LeBron 23 is 44% Off in 12 Colorways

Currently, LeBron James' next team remains a mystery. While the NBA waits to see where its most accomplished player will compete next, Nike is moving old inventory to make way for next year's signature sneaker. (Don't worry, they are still dropping more colorways).

The Nike LeBron 23 took on the ambitious task of releasing 23 colorways that told important stories from James' historic career. Unfortunately, most of the designs fell flat with the sneaker community. Now, three colorways at 45% off, and nine colorways are 44% off.

Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions" dropped on March 3, 2026. The shoes are marked down from $235 to $127.97 (45% off) on Nike.com. The colorway revisits James' well-intentioned decision to take his talents to South Beach.

Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" dropped on April 24, 2026. The shoes are marked down from $210 to $114.97 (45% off) on Nike.com. The colorway pays tribute to James' legendary performance against the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals.

Nike LeBron 23 "For the Record"

The Nike LeBron 23 "For the Record" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "For the Record" dropped on April 10, 2026. The shoes are marked down from $235 to $127.97 (45% off) on Nike.com. The colorway remembers James' breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-held all-time scoring record.

Nike LeBron 23 "Honor Society"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Honor Society" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Honor Society" dropped on February 10, 2026. The shoes are marked down from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. The colorway takes inspiration from the iconic "Wheat" colorway of James' first signature sneaker.

Nike LeBron 23 "Stocking Stuffer"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stocking Stuffer" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stocking Stuffer" dropped on December 26, 2025. The shoes are marked down from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. The festive holiday design celebrates Christmas in style.

Nike LeBron 23 "Heat Wave"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Heat Wave" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Heat Wave" dropped on December 12, 2025. The shoes are discounted from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. The wild design is a callback to James' era in Miami with the "Big Three."

Nike LeBron 23 "Green With Envy"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Green With Envy" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Green Envy" dropped on January 16, 2026. The shoes are discounted from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. It is a reference to James getting a drink poured on him after a Game 6 win against the Boston Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up And Dribble"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up And Dribble" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" dropped on February 6, 2026. The shoes are marked down from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. The colorway takes inspiration from James' 2018 beef with Fox News host Laura Ingram.

Nike LeBron 23 "Hurt Feelings"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Hurt Feelings" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" dropped on April 17, 2026. The shoes are marked down from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. The colorway mocks the Golden State Warriors and celebrates the Cleveland Cavaliers' 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Nike LeBron 23 "The Chosen One and The One Who Chose"

The Nike LeBron 23 "The Chosen One and The One Who Chose" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "The Chosen One and The One Who Chose" dropped on October 23, 2025. The shoes are marked down from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. The design is a tribute to James' oldest son (and former teammate), Bronny James.

Nike LeBron 23 "Grand Opening"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Grand Opening" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Grand Opening" dropped on November 1, 2025. The shoes are discounted from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. The colorway is a callback to James' first professional NBA game with the Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings.

Nike LeBron 23 "Bubble Boy"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Bubble Boy" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 "Bubble Boy" dropped on November 18, 2025. The shoes are discounted from $210 to $115.97 (44% off) on Nike.com. It is a tribute to James' one title with the Los Angeles Lakers (the 2020 NBA Finals in the "Bubble").