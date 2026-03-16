Nike Drops Dunk Low and Air Force 1 "Easter" Colorways

Everyone with a sibling knows that a rite of passage is wearing matching outfits on holidays. Now, Nike is dressing two of its most iconic silhouettes in bright pastel colorways to celebrate the spring season.

The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Air Force 1 "Easter" colorways dropped last week and are available online. Now is the perfect chance to grab a pair of old-school sneakers in sweet spring colors. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Nike Dunk Low "Easter"

The Nike Dunk Low "Easter" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low "Easter" (not an official colorway name, but bestowed by the sneaker community) dropped on March 13, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $130 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

The iconic silhouette features a mix of Emerald Rise, Hydrangeas, and Yellow Pulse on the upper, highlighted by bold color-blocking. A white midsole completes the cool look while the Easter Eggs on the insoles pull the theme together.

The Nike Dunk Low "Easter" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low made a name for itself on the basketball court in the 1980s. It has since transcended the sport to become a staple among sneakerheads around the world. Its leather upper creates a timeless look, while the foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.

The Nike Dunk craze of the early 2020s is over, but if history has taught us anything, it is that these shoes will never fade away. Everything from the silhouette to the classic branding to the materials make the Nike Dunk Low a timeless classic.

Nike Air Force 1 "Easter"

The Nike Air Force 1 "Easter" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 "Easter" (not an official colorway name) dropped on March 13, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $125 in adult sizes at Nike and limited sizes at Foot Locker.

The Nike Air Force 1 "Easter" colorway features even bolder color-blocking, with an eye-catching combination of Yellow Pulse, Hydrangeas, Emerald Rise, and Pink Foam. White laces and midsoles add an extra pop, while the Easter Eggs on the insoles give everyone reason to celebrate.

The Nike Air Force 1 "Easter" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with leather for a crisp, clean look. Its genuine leather upper, with a perforated toe box, is breathable and comfortable. Meanwhile, the Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.

Spring is almost here, and it is hard to find shoes better suited for the season than this epic duo. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.