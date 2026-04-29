Oregon Ducks Inspire DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova"

Division Street's Ducks of a Feather (DOAF) is back again with another epic Nike sneaker collaboration. This time, DOAF is teaming up with Flight Club, the original sneaker consignment store, to drop the limited edition DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova."

This is a bold new take that reimagines Oregon's legendary aesthetic through a cutting-edge, forward-thinking lens. It draws inspiration from the unmistakable sheen of the mallard duck and the evolution of Oregon's iconic uniform finishes. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the fashion-forward hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" colorway. | Flight Club

The DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" will be released exclusively at Flight Club New York on Saturday, May 9. No pricing was mentioned in the press release. However, each pair is individually numbered, with only 300 pairs produced worldwide.

Like all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from the DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

"Metallic Nova" Colorway Details

The DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" colorway. | Flight Club

The silhouette sports in a striking metallic green and gold with a mesmerizing shifting finish that captures the iridescence of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic waterfowl. The design showcases sophisticated technical details, including tinted rubber on the outsole and synthetic suede accents that provide tactile contrast.

Rooted in Oregon's signature green and yellow palette, the colorway blends tradition with next-generation design. The result is a statement piece that honors the past while pushing boldly into the future — where nature, performance, and the evolution of sport converge.

Nike GT Future Tech Specs

The DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" colorway. | Flight Club

Like every other colorway of the Nike GT Future, the tech specs include a full-length Air Zoom Strobel and a responsive forefoot Air Zoom, packed in Cushlon 3.0 foam.

Meanwhile, the molded upper blends lightweight foam with a dynamic synthetic skin. The aggressive rubber outsole provides the foundation of the performance basketball shoe. But these sneakers look so good, you have to wear them off the court.

Ducks of a Feather

The DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" colorway. | Flight Club

At least once a season, DOAF puts its iconic Oregon Ducks-inspired spin on some of Nike's most popular sneakers. So, it is only fitting that the brand applies a futuristic aesthetic to Nike's most cutting-edge basketball shoe.

The execution was flawless. The colorway channels liquid-metal textures and iridescent surfaces that shift with light and movement, creating a dynamic expression of innovation and pride.

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