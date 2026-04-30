The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" Drops Friday

Every spring, Nike celebrates GiGi Bryant's legacy with a special-edition colorway of the newest model from Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line. The white-and-black design draws inspiration from her AAU team uniforms, while the gold detailing is a nod to her birthday (May 1).

This year, the annual tradition centers on the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. Not only is the latest and most exciting shoe from the Nike Kobe line, but the "Mambacita" colorway makes it one of the best hoop shoes of the year so far. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the special-edition kicks.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 1. Online shoppers can buy basketball shoes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app, in adult ($200) and grade school ($122) sizes.

There is no doubt that these limited-edition shoes will sell out within the ten-minute draw. Online shoppers who initially miss out can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Mambacita" Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

The "Mambacita" colorway sports a white mesh-paneled upper with glossy black leather over the heels, toes, and tongues. The Nike Swooshes, Kobe logos, and "GiGi" branding pop off the shoes in Metallic Gold.

Inside the shoes are black insoles with GiGi's wings logo and jersey number in Metallic Gold. Meanwhile, the black outsole provides the foundation. Even better, a gold charm and special packaging complete the shopping experience.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is the first model to get a complete makeover. In addition to dropping the collar height to a low-cut silhouette, the basketball shoe underwent serious retooling to compete at the highest levels of the game.

Tech specs include a full-length Zoom Air Strobel cushioning paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole for enhanced, low-profile responsiveness. Nike maintained the mesh-backed TPU upper and a diamond-pattern outsole (an original nod to Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia Diamante Bryant).

Nike Kobe 3 History

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 never got the love it deserved because the following low-cut models overshadowed it. Plus, Bryant didn't win an NBA Championship in the shoe. Although he did lead the Lakers to the 2008 NBA Finals after his MVP regular season.

The model has since found its footing with the low-top version launched in 2026. So far, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro has only dropped in the limited-edition "All-Star Warning Label" and the "Pink Quartz" colorways. Fans can expect another sellout with this special release.

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing and the WNBA season right around the corner, fans can expect more incredible releases from the Nike Kobe line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.