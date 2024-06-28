Nike Drops Kevin Durant's "USA" Sneakers Before Olympics
Every four years, Team USA assembles the best available players to dominate basketball in the Summer Olympics. While the roster changes, there has been one mainstay for years - Kevin Durant.
What can we say? Durant loves superteams (we kid the "Slim Reaper"). The NBA veteran actually enjoys representing his country and hooping at the highest level.
One of the great things about Durant playing in his fourth consecutive Olympics is that the sneaker community has been treated to several patriotic colorways of his signature sneakers.
The basketball tournament in the Summer Games tips off on July 26, but Nike is releasing Durant's "USA" sneakers well in advance. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike KD 17 "USA."
The Nike KD 17 "USA" colorway officially drops on July 1. Fans can purchase the patriotic hoop shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website. However, the kicks have already appeared on the Finish Line website.
Durant's 17th signature sneaker features a throwback design that is reminiscent of the Nike Air Max Plus. More importantly, it performs well on the court.
The Nike KD 17 features a forefoot Air Zoom unit combined with Nike Air cushioning for excellent impact protection. Meanwhile, the lightweight mesh upper with wavy TPU overlays for optimal breathability and structure.
The "USA" colorway features a white upper with a gradient design on the overlays that starts with University Red and fades into Obsidian Blue. Lastly, Durant's iconic logo pops off the tongues and heels of the hoop shoes.
Durant is one of six Nike athletes on Team USA this year. In what will likely be his final appearance on the international stage, it is sure to be a memorable event. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
