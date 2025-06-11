Kevin Durant Trade Odds: Knicks Reportedly Out of the Mix for Phoenix Suns Star
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to be on the move in the 2025 offseason, but it appears one of the rumored top suitors for him won't be in the mix.
According to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, the New York Knicks (+800 in the odds to land Durant) are not in the mix to bring the superstar back to New York after he spent an earlier portion of his career with the Brooklyn Nets.
"Despite long speculation and reporting to the contrary, the Knicks are not in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant, The Post has learned," Bondy wrote.
Even though ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Knicks were among the five teams (Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks) that are expected to be in the mix for Durant, a league source has told the New York Post otherwise.
"However, a league source said New York will not be dealing for the future Hall of Famer," Bondy wrote.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are tied for the third-best odds to land Durant, although the San Antonio Spurs are odds-on favorites to be the next team for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Kevin Durant Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- San Antonio Spurs: -160
- Houston Rockets: +600
- Phoenix Suns: +800
- New York Knicks: +800
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +850
The Rockets and Spurs both have young teams and draft capital that they can entice the Suns with in a potential trade, while the Knicks would have to sell Phoenix on a Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart centered deal.
With New York reportedly out of the mix, there appears to only be three places where Durant truly could land in the offseason. Once the former league MVP is moved, it could create domino effect for more trades to happen in the NBA offseason.
