Funny Video of Kevin Durant Getting Pelted With Objects to Sign at Fanatics Fest

Kevin Durant gets hit with a shoe, jersey, basketball and shirt.
Kevin Durant appeared at Fanatics Fest this weekend and it was quite an experience. He showed up as Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and left as Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant. The newest member of the Rockets was on stage with Taylor Rooks when news broke that he had been traded and he wasn't sure if it was real.

Durant later spoke with Kay Adams and told her that the Suns fans wanted him gone so he was happy they got what they wanted.

Fans also caught what appeared to be Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, sharing a happy moment after learning about the trade.

And that appears to be the same location where Durant told a fan to throw up something for him to sign.

So a fan threw up a shirt and a sharpie. And then another threw a jersey. And another threw a basketball. And another threw a shoe. And most of them hit him.

He got pelted like he was on a sitcom. Considering how long fans wait in lines to have stuff signed at these events, he probably should have seen this coming.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

