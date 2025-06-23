Funny Video of Kevin Durant Getting Pelted With Objects to Sign at Fanatics Fest
Kevin Durant appeared at Fanatics Fest this weekend and it was quite an experience. He showed up as Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and left as Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant. The newest member of the Rockets was on stage with Taylor Rooks when news broke that he had been traded and he wasn't sure if it was real.
Durant later spoke with Kay Adams and told her that the Suns fans wanted him gone so he was happy they got what they wanted.
Fans also caught what appeared to be Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, sharing a happy moment after learning about the trade.
And that appears to be the same location where Durant told a fan to throw up something for him to sign.
So a fan threw up a shirt and a sharpie. And then another threw a jersey. And another threw a basketball. And another threw a shoe. And most of them hit him.
He got pelted like he was on a sitcom. Considering how long fans wait in lines to have stuff signed at these events, he probably should have seen this coming.