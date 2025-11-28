The Nike Dunk Low 'Yankees' and 'Red Sox' Are Under $61 for Black Friday

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

The 2025 MLB season ended earlier this month with an epic finale of a seven-game World Series. But baseball fandom is what keeps us warm throughout the cold winter months. Luckily for holiday shoppers, Nike is adding extra heat as we wait for MLB's hot stove to warm up.

In September, the Nike Dunk Low dropped in two colorways honoring the greatest rivalry in baseball (maybe all of sports): the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Now, the iconic sneakers are marked down by roughly half price to jump-start the holiday shopping season.

Nike Dunk Low 'Yankees'

The Nike Dunk Low in a Yankees-inspired colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low 'Yankees' colorway launched at a retail price of $120 in adult sizes but is currently marked down to $80.97 (32% off). Add the discount code "BFRIDAY" for an extra 25% off, and online shoppers can get the sneakers for $60.73 before taxes and shipping are applied at Nike.com.

The 'Yankees' colorway sports a white upper contrasted by shades of Midnight Navy and Photo Dust on the overlays. Its Coconut Milk midsole adds an aged aesthetic to highlight America's pastime.

Old-school branding, like the Nike wordmark and Swoosh logos, provides the finishing touches, while fans can personalize their sneakers with two sets of laces.

Nike Dunk Low 'Red Sox'

The Nike Dunk Low in a Red Sox-inspired colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low 'Red Sox' colorway launched at a retail price of $120 in adult sizes but is currently marked down to $80.97 (32% off). Add the discount code "BFRIDAY" for an extra 25% off, and online shoppers can get the sneakers for $60.73 before taxes and shipping are applied at Nike.com.

The 'Red Sox' colorway sports a white upper complemented by Thunder Blue and University Red overlays. It also features a Coconut Milk midsole for a throwback design.

Retro branding and two sets of laces help provide an elevated touch to this iconic model. Much like baseball and the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, the Nike Dunk Low remains timeless.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Details on the Nike Dunk Low. | Nike

While neither colorway is an official collaboration between Nike and the MLB team, it does perfectly capture the essence of both teams. It also helps fuel the debate over which team has the better uniforms, traditions, and, now, sneakers.

