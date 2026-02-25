The Stranger Things x Nike Foamposites Drop This Week

Netflix's hit show Stranger Things is over, but the spirit of Hawkins will live on forever. Before the series spins off into new directions, Nike has announced one final sneaker collaboration that enters the Upside Down as a tribute to the original show.

In November, Nike and Converse dropped an incredinle Stranger Things collection that included footwear and apparel worn by the characters in the final season.

Surprisingly, Nike unveiled a Vecna-inspired colorway of the Foamposite One earlier this month (well after the series finale aired). Below is what fans need to know to buy the kicks this week.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 27.

Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker. Unfortunately for younger fans, the sneakers are not releasing in smaller sizes.

Like the other Nike x Stranger Things sneaker collaborations, this creepy version of the Nike Air Foamposite One will sell out quickly. Fans who miss the initial drop can find them on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Inspiration

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway features a gradient upper that fades from Black to Bright Crimson, with lightning bolt graphics. The red mist and fog are so deep that even Kate Bush's hit song cannot save you.

The Off-Noir vines that connect to Vecna's throne wrap around the shoe. Even cooler, the vines glow in the dark. The cracked synthetic leather and distressed laces create a vintage aesthetic. Lastly, NBA legend Penny Hardaway's signature "1 Cent" logo appears upside down on the heels.

Extras

Extras for the Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

Like almost all of the other sneakers from the original Nike x Stranger Things collection, the Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway comes in special packaging. The shoe box is pre-aged and features Stranger Things branding throughout the design.

Additionally, a pin set completes the experience with nods to the Hellfire Club, WSQK radio station, Bradley's Big Buy, and a rubber chicken. All of which instantly become personal keepsakes for the iconic show.

History

Outsole on the Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

Technically, the Nike Air Foamposite One is not part of Hardaway's signature sneaker line. However, the shoe is synonymous with the hoops legend's heyday in the 1990s.

While it is odd to see a '90s sneaker with a Stranger Things design, no one is complaining about another Nike x Stranger Things collaboration.

This will be the final Stranger Things-inspired sneaker to drop, making it a must-have for fans of the iconic series. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the upside down and beyond.