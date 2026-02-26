Ken Griffey Jr.'s Nike Sneakers Return in Retro Mariners Colors

Spring Training is here, and it is the most wonderful time of the year for baseball fans. Even better, all of the major brands are rolling out new and retro gear to celebrate the start of the new season.

When discussing baseball footwear, the conversation must always include Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Throughout his legendary career, Griffey's signature Nike sneaker line released several popular models.

However, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 remains the most popular. Add retro Seattle Mariners colors to the iconic silhouette, and it is a home run for fans. Below is what fans need to know about the upcoming Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Varsity Royal and Volt' colorway.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Varsity Royal and Volt' colorway. | Nike

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Varsity Royal and Volt' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 6. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers in Adult ($180) and Big Kid ($122) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.

Will these sneakers sell out? It is hard to say, because the more popular "Freshwater" colorway sat on shelves after its retro release. However, fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

This version of the Nike Griffey Max 1 pays tribute to the Mariners' retro uniforms. It features Varsity Royal on the upper contrasted by white and black detailing. Best of all, Volt accents provide a little '90s-inspired pop to the shoe.

True to the original, the colorway sports Nike Baseball branding, Griffey's signature logo, and jersey number. The vertical Swoosh logos on the heels complete the 90s-inspired aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The shoes are no longer considered performance models, but the visible Air unit in the heel and higher-quality materials make this legendary silhouette easy to wear at the ballpark or anywhere else.

The Swingman's iconic sneakers have transcended the baseball stadium. Whether rocking these casually or at games, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is a must-have for Mariners fans.

History

Griffey debuted the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in 1996. It was at the height of his Mariners stardom and arguably the golden era of sneakers. Griffey's coolness and marketability traveled well beyond the Pacific Northwest, reaching '90s kids everywhere.

The new season is almost here, so now is the perfect time for baseball fans to gear up with some iconic shoes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.