The Nike Ja 3 'Showstopper' Gets An Exclusive Release at Foot Locker
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's third signature Nike basketball shoe is the hottest hoop shoe in the world right now, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Even Morant called it the "number one shoe in the world," and no one disagrees with him.
So far, each colorway of the Nike Ja 3 to hit shelves has quickly sold out in all sizes. As if the hype for the shoe could not be any greater, the Nike Ja 3 will soon be getting an exclusive release in the 'Showstopper' colorway.
Nike Ja 3 'Showstopper'
The Nike Ja 3 'Showstopper' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, October 15. The shoes will be released exclusively at Foot Locker in select Foot Locker stores and online via launch reservation.
The limited-edition drop will only be available in adult sizing for $125, and is guaranteed to draw a high level of interest from athletes, sneakerheads, and Morant's loyal legion of fans. Shoppers do not want to risk paying resale prices for Morant's super-popular sneakers.
The 'Showstopper' colorway sports a Mink Brown upper contrasted by Black detailing. The Nike Swoosh logo appears in Pink Foam to provide the final pop to the highly anticipated shoe.
Built for players who thrive in the spotlight, the 'Showstopper' colorway pays homage to Morant's viral highlight reels, designed to help athletes show up and shut it down on the court. Shoppers who do not want to wait for that colorway to drop might be able to get a different style sooner.
Nike Ja 3 'Sound Check'
Earlier this morning, the Nike Ja 3 'Sound Check' (also called the 'Sail' colorway) was released in full-family sizing. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult ($125), big kid ($102), and little kid ($87) sizing at Nike, Foot Locker, and other retailers.
The 'Sound Check' colorway sports a White upper and Coconut Milk upper. Meanwhile, Desert Khaki and Black detailing help complete the lifestyle-friendly performance basketball shoes.
The 2025-26 NBA preseason is already here, so fans can expect more heat from Nike and Morant over the coming months. Building off this summer's world tour, Morant is on top of the sneaker world, and he is just getting started.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.