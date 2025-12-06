Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 "Statue of Liberty" Release Information

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has quietly taken over the role of torchbearer in the NBA for Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoe line.

Brunson has debuted multiple player-exclusive colorways and starred alongside Natalia Bryant in an ad earlier this year for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway.

It's pretty fitting given Brunson's incredible story of meeting Kobe as a high schooler on Christmas Day 2014, and his role in reviving one of the most important NBA franchises.

During the 2025 Eastern Conference Playoffs, Brunson debuted a Statue of Liberty-inspired colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro that has kept fans talking for months. The highly anticipated sneakers are finally hitting shelves just in time for the holidays.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 11. Online shoppers can try to buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Unfortunately for younger fans, the shoes are only dropping in adult sizes. Given the hype and exclusivity of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' colorways, there is no doubt that the limited-edition shoes will sell out quickly online.

Many fans will miss out during the ten-minute drop window. Consumers who miss the release can expect to pay well above retail on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Details

Details on the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' colorway. | Nike

The 'Jalen Brunson' colorway features Hyper Turquoise on the snakeskin-inspired upper. Meanwhile, the Nike Swooshes, Kobe Sheath logos, and Kobe signature all pop off the silhouette in Metallic Copper.

Look even closer, and you will see incredible attention to detail. The outsole actually features a marble design as another nod to Brunson's city. Lastly, the legendary Kobe Code appears on the lateral sides of the midsoles.

Unlike so many other Nike Kobe sneaker drops, these shoes do not have an accompanying apparel collection. Additionally, there is no special packaging or extra laces. Nike does not directly mention the iconic American landmark in the product description, but the inspiration is clear.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is an updated version of Kobe's sixth signature basketball shoe. The entire Nike Kobe line is considered the gold standard of performance basketball shoes, but the Nike Kobe 6 remains the most-worn sneaker in the NBA year after year.

After making its debut on Christmas Day 2010, the performance model only needed minor adjustments. According to Nike, the silhouette is lower, sleeker, and faster than ever. Its responsive foam, an Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, and low-profile traction for improved court-feel and quickness.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' might be the most highly anticipated sneaker release of the holiday season. Fans will need to channel their inner Mamba Mentality and Brunson's patented toughness to secure a pair. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The 25 best basketball shoes of 2025.

The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Perspective' is sitting on shelves.

Vanessa Bryant teases Nike Kobe drop on Christmas Eve.

The ultimate holiday shopping guide for Kobe Bryant fans.

Michael Jordan slammed modern signature sneaker logos.