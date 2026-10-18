The Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" Drops This Week

Earlier this week, Nike Basketball announced its plans to haunt the hardwood with the 2026 Halloween Collection. Instead of a single theme, signature sneaker models will drop in unique Halloween-inspired colorways over the course of two weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant is the only player with two colorways (and models) in the collection. The Nike Ja 4 and Ja 4 High are releasing in "Zombie" colorways on October 23 and October 31. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each shoe hitting shelves this week.

Nike Ja 4 "Zombie"

The Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 23. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

So far, almost every colorway of the Nike Ja 4 has been easy for fans to purchase on release day. Usually, the holiday-themed colorways are more popular. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

The Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

This version of the "Zombie" colorway leans into the theme with an earthy design. The silhouette features a gradient pattern of Oil Green and Black with distressed textures. Meanwhile, the Nike and Ja branding pop off the shoe in Bright Crimson. Lastly, the Light Lemon Twist outsole glows in the dark.

The Nike Ja 4 'Zombie' colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 4 feature a lightweight SPRPWRT sockliner that sits atop the responsive Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole.

Most notably, the JA-frame wraps around the midfoot for containment. The durable rubber outsole with a logo-inspired traction pattern completes the model.

Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie"

The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 31. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Will these sneakers sell out on release day? We don't know. This is a footwear heat check from Morant and Nike. High-top hoop shoes have been out of style for a while. However, Morant teased the shoes last month and generated a lot of excitement among fans.

The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

The high-top version of the "Zombie" colorway sports a University Red upper with Bright Crimson accents. The JA-frame wraps around the midfoot in Medium Olive. A zipper shroud contains the message "Call Twelve." Lastly, the Zombie Ja logo appears on the insoles.

According to Nike, the colorway is inspired by "One of Ja's all-time favorite movie characters has haunted dreams for decades." That's a nod (but not an official collaboration) to Freddy Krueger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. However, Freddy wasn't a zombie, rather some sort of a dream hunter. But it's still a cool concept.

The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 High features similar performance technology. The biggest difference is the sculpted collar that wraps around the ankle for added support. The streamlined zipper helps you stay locked in.

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