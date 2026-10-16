Nike Basketball Unveils 2026 Halloween Collection

Halloween is already one of the best holidays, and footwear brands make it even better with spooky colorways of their best sneakers. Nike Basketball is already haunting the hardwood with its 2026 Halloween collection.

The collection spans the Nike Basketball signature portfolio, including styles from NBA and WNBA superstars. Instead of applying a single theme across the collection, each colorway reflects an element of the athlete's personality, game, interests, or identity.

This creates several unique stories connected through the spirit of Halloween. The results were scary good. The pack will begin launching with select styles on October 23 and October 30. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each basketball shoe.

Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Halloween' (Victor Wembanyama PE)

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Halloween' (Victor Wembanyama PE) colorway. | Nike

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama gets another player-exclusive colorway as we await his first signature shoe. The Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Halloween' (Victor Wembanyama PE) has a retail price of $210 in adult sizes. The promotional poster even includes nods to Paris, France.

Nike LeBron 24 'Storm Drain'

The Nike LeBron 24 'Storm Drain' colorway. | Nike

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James gets a fierce colorway of his 24th signature shoe. The grey-and-red colorway is one of the best looks yet. The Nike LeBron 24 'Storm Drain' has a retail price of $200 in adult sizes.

Nike S.T. Charge Cade Cunningham

The Nike S.T. Charge Cade Cunningham colorway. | Nike

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham's first signature shoe isn't here yet. In the meantime, we get the Nike S.T. Charge Cade Cunningham for $145 in adult sizes at Nike. The shoes drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 30. The brown-and-black color palette features eye catching red and green accents.

Nike Book 2 'Scary Chapter'

The Nike Book 2 'Scary Chapter' colorway. | Nike

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker gets yet another Halloween-themed shoe, and this colorway is eerily reminiscent of the first model. The Nike Book 2 'Scary Chapter' has a retail price of $155 in adult sizes.

Nike Caitlin 1 'Jinx'

The Nike Caitlin 1 'Jinx' colorway. | Nike

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark teased her glow-in-the-dark shoe earlier this month. The black-and-green shoe carries a witch theme. The Nike Caitlin 1 'Jinx' will retail for $150 in adult sizes.

Nike Ja 4 'Zombie'

The Nike Ja 4 'Zombie' colorway. | Nike

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant has one of the most exciting signature lines in the game. Every holiday brings exciting colorways, and this Halloween is no different. The Nike Ja 4 'Zombie' drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 30. It retails for $140 in adult sizes at Nike. Plus, the high-top model is dropping as well for $180.

Nike Giannis Freak 8 'Trick Question'

The Nike Giannis Freak 8 'Trick Question' colorway. | Nike

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tricks while treating fans to a spooky sneaker. Purple laces accentuate the gradient design that keeps us guessing. The Nike Giannis Freak 8 'Trick Question' retails for $130 in adult sizes.

Nike A'Two 'Potion No. 22'

The Nike A'Two 'Potion No. 22' colorway. | Nike

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson always concocts the perfect colorways with her signature sneakers. Splashes of different colors appear on the shoes to create a magical design. The Nike A'Two 'Potion No. 22' retails for $155 in adult sizes.

Nike KD19 'Slim Reaper'

The Nike KD19 'Slim Reaper' colorway. | Nike

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant has one of the most fitting nicknames in basketball, and Nike is leaning into it this Halloween. Skeleton designs appear across the upper. The Nike KD19 'Slim Reaper' drops at 10:00 a..m. ET on October 30. Shoppers can buy the shoes for $170 in adult sizes at Nike.

Nike Sabrina 4 'Count Ionescu'

The Nike Sabrina 4 'Count Ionescu' colorway. | Nike

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu concludes the collection with a vampiric colorway. The black-and-red design even has a blood-like graphic on the Swoosh. The Nike Sabrina 4 'Count Ionescu' has a retail price of $140 in adult sizes.