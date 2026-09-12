Ja Morant Unveils Nike Ja 4 High "Halloween"

Labor Day was just last weekend, but many of us are already looking forward to Halloween. Candy, NBA games, and sneakers. Count Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ja Morant as one of the people ready for the spooky holiday. On Friday, Morant unveiled the Nike Ja 4 High "Halloween" colorway on his Instagram.

Last month, Nike launched Morant's fourth signature sneaker (the Nike Ja 4) and a budget-friendly model (Nike Ja Twelve Time). We have known for months that the Nike Ja 4 would also release as a high-top, but this is the first official look. Below is a breakdown of the eye-catching silhouette.

Nike Ja 4 High "Halloween"

The Nike Ja 4 High "Halloween" colorway. | @jamorant

The Nike Ja 4 High "Halloween" does not yet have an official release date. It is expected to drop in October 2026 for $180 in adult sizes. That is $50 more than the retail price of the low-top version of the Nike Ja 4. Until the model officially releases, fans can shop Morant's signature collection at Nike.

The Nike Ja 4 High features some similar design elements as its low-top counterpart, but also varies greatly in other ways. Besides the high-top collar, it features a zippered shroud that conceals the laces. The words "Call Twelve" appear on the zipper.

Meanwhile, the signature Ja logo graces the tongues. Lastly, the vertical Nike Swoosh logo on the A-frame on the lateral forefoot comes together to spell "JA." This colorway features a University Red upper with Medium Olive details. The SKU code for the highly anticipated hoop shoe is "IQ3864-600."

Performance Technology

The Nike Ja 4 High "Halloween" colorway. | @jamorant

It is safe to assume the Nike Ja 4 High will feature similar performance technology as the low. That would mean a lightweight and responsive SPRPWR sockliner with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole. The durable rubber outsole, with a logo-inspired traction pattern, provides the shoe's foundation.

The upper features raised TPU triangles and probably serves a purpose beyond aesthetics. It feels like a later model from the Nike Kobe line, which Morant wore plenty of before the launch of his signature sneaker line in 2023. We should learn more when Nike officially introduces the shoe next month.

Apparel Collection

The Nike Ja 4 High "Halloween" colorway. | @jamorant

In Morant's third and final picture, we might have gotten a preview of a matching apparel collection. We see the Ja Men's Nike 14" Basketball Shorts in black and red, along with the Ja Standard Issue

Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top.

We are excited about this sneaker release and hope Nike goes all out with a matching apparel collection. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.