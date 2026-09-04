The Nike Kobe 3 Low "FC Barcelona" Is Still in Stock Online

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's love of soccer is well-documented. Afterall, soccer cleats inspired the low-cut direction of the Nike Kobe sneaker line. But winning was always Bryant's main passion.

That is why the Nike Kobe sneaker collaborations with FC Barcelona feel so natural. It also doesn't hurt that the designs resemble the Los Angeles Lakers' colors.

For the second consecutive year, the Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona collaboration has dropped kits, apparel, and sneakers. Part of the release was the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro, and it surprisingly did not sell out on release day. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything athletes and fans must know about the hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway dropped on September 4, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

While it's surprising that the sneakers did not sell out on release day, they will not sit on shelves forever. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the shoes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Collaboration Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway. | Nike

The "FC Barcelona" colorway sports an Electric Purple upper across a black mesh inner. The Nike Swooshes, Kobe Sheath logos, and Club crest pop off the shoe in Metallic Gold, nodding to the trophies Bryant and FC Barcelona won.

Underfoot, the purple and black create a gradient fade design. Lastly, the shoes come with purple and black laces. The shoes come in the standard black Nike Kobe box with a snakeskin-inspired graphic.

Performance Technology

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro got completely retooled for the modern game. Beyond its redesigned low-cut silhouette, the shoe features a full-length Air Zoom Strobel and Cushion 3.0 foam midsole. Meanwhile, a midfoot shank plate is embedded in the sole for torsional support.

The iconic net-like upper recreates the same visual aesthetic with its flexible TPU material and highly ventilated mesh backing. The diamond pattern outsole features noticeable improvements. Nike did a commendable job of honoring the original 2007 version of the shoe, while moving it forward for the modern game.

Nike Kobe 3 History

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway. | Nike

Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 3 throughout his legendary 2007-08 NBA MVP season. Unfortunately, the shoe was overshadowed by the Hyperdunk and Kobe 4, 5, and 6. It eventually returned as part of the Protro series in August 2025 and as a low-top in May 2026.

For many old-school Lakers fans, the Nike Kobe 3 will always hold a special place in their heart. Now, FC Barcelona fans will have the same love for the legendary basketball shoe. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.