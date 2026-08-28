The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" Drops September 1

There are several popular recurring themes in Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoe line, but none are more beloved than the "Grinch" colorways. Christmas is coming early, as the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is dropping in a "Grinch" colorway to start September off on the right foot.

Unlike the Nike Kobe 6, this should be a wide release and much easier for the average consumer to find at retail price. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming sneaker drop.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 1. Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike website, Foot Locker, and Hibbett's.

Since the shoe is dropping on the Nike website and not the Nike SNKRS app, that is promising for fans. However, if the shoe sells out, shoppers can find the kicks on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway. | Nike

The "Grinch" colorway features an Electric Green upper with Stadium Green accents on the heels and tongues. The Nike Swooshes pop off the back heel counter, while the Kobe Sheath logo appears on the tongues. The outsole features a gradient pattern.

The shoes come in the standard Nike Kobe box with regular packaging. But the good news is that an extra set of Bright Crimson laces is included as a nod to the original "Grinch" colorway. It is worth noting that the Electric Green/Stadium Green color palette is different than the Green Apple/Volt that fans are used to on "Grinch" colorways.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is the first silhouette to truly get revamped for the modern game. Nike dropped the collar height to make it a low-top and retooled the performance technology. It features a full-length Air Zoom Strobel and Cushion 3.0 foam midsole.

Meanwhile, a midfoot shank plate delivers torsional support. The net-like upper is constructed of flexible TPU and reinforced with highly ventilated mesh backing. Lastly, the legendary diamond pattern on the outsole is back and better than ever.

"Grinch" History

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway. | Nike

Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" on Christmas Day 2010, and it has a strong case for the most popular basketball shoe of all time. Fans have customized colorways online, but Nike has rarely released Grinch-inspired designs for the Nike Kobe line.

For athletes and fans who have never been able to get their hands on the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" (myself included), this is a solid option at a reasonable price. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.