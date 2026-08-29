The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Lord of the Rings" Is Still in Stock

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's aura extended way beyond NBA courts. Fresh off a three-peat and his adidas breakup, Bryant hit up Rucker Park in a white and orange colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Bryant balled out in the 2002 Entertainer's Basketball Classic. He was a footwear free agent, but would eventually make sneaker history with Nike.

Legendary announcer Jeffrey "Hannibal" Banks dubbed Bryant "Lord of the Rings." That iconic nickname stuck and would later inspire a Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro colorway. Best of all, the sneakers are still in stock at one retailer.

Shopping Information

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" colorway was released on August 4, 2026. The old-school hoop shoes have sold out almost everywhere, but are still in stock at Foot Locker for $155 in adult sizes.

Eventually, these legendary sneakers will sell out at Foot Locker, too. Once that happens, online shoppers can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, some sizes are available below the retail price in some sizes on each platform.

Colorway Details

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" colorway. | Nike

The "Lord of the Rings" colorway features a white textured leather upper for a premium feel. Meanwhile, Safety Orange accents highlight the shoe's shape and stitching. The Nike Swooshes and Kobe Sheath logos are dressed in orange, while "NYC" branding appears in black.

Special "NYC x Kobe" branding appears on the outside of the tongues, with the No. 8 inside the tongues. The left insole shows the No. 8 against a blue backdrop, while the right insole has the Kobe logo against a New York City streetball fence graphic.

Tech Specs

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Low aged off the basketball court decades ago. But the Nike Kobe line upgraded the silhouette as part of the Protro series. It features an ultra-plush drop-in ReactX foam midsole, paired with Nike Air cushioning for supreme comfort.

Fans will rock these shoes casually and comfortably, thanks to the perforated toe box for breathability. Lastly, the Kobe Sheath logos complete the upgraded outsole.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" colorway. | Nike

Next summer marks the 25th anniversary of Bryant's trip to Harlem, but Nike could not wait another year as the brand continues to celebrate the city's hoops history after the Knicks won the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro has told several important stories, and this limited-edition colorway is a must-have for hardcore Kobe fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.