The Nike Kobe 9 Low Just Dropped in Two More Classic Colorways
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The wait is over for most players; basketball season is here. That means it is time to invest in a new pair of performance hoop shoes. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line is still the gold standard in the sport.
Earlier this year, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro began rolling out in new and classic colorways. The limited-edition styles, like the "Mambacita" colorway, are more challenging to buy online. But traditional "Team Bank" colorways are readily available in every size.
The "Team Bank" colorway is a concept where Nike applies generic color schemes to its most popular basketball shoes to match team uniforms. After dropping in "Lakers Home" and "Lakers Away" colorways, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro now gets two more team-inspired designs.
Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Wolf Grey"
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Wolf Grey" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 17 (even earlier at some retailers). Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes and $122 in kid sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "Wolf Grey" colorway sports a monochromatic design with a Wolf Grey upper slightly contrasted by white detailing. The Nike Swoosh logos, Kobe Sheath logos, and stitching pop off the shoe in white.
Meanwhile, the white midsole features a Wolf Grey speckled design. Bryant's signature is embossed on the carbon fiber heel, while the word "Obsession" appears in cursive writing on the inside of the tongues.
Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Game Royal"
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Game Royal" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 17 (even earlier at some retailers). Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes and $122 in kid sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Similar to other styles, the white midsole features a Game Royal speckled design. Bryant's signature is embossed on the carbon fiber heel, but the pictures do not show the phrase stitched inside the tongues for this colorway.
Unlike the most coveted colorways from the Nike Kobe line, fans do not need to worry about these shoes selling out. The "Team Bank" collection is always a wide release, which often includes multiple restocks.
Basketball season is here for young hoopers, and now is the perfect time to match your Mamba Mentality and school colors. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.