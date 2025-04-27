The Nike Kobe 9 Low EM "Mambacita" Celebrates Gigi Bryant's Birthday
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line is in good hands. Nike and Vanessa Bryant have infused the footwear industry with "Mamba Mentality" through monthly releases of new and original colorways.
Fans can expect a steady stream of Nike Kobe sneaker releases, including some very heartfelt drops that celebrate important dates on the calendar. Look no further than the annual "Mambacita" colorway.
Every year, Nike and Vanessa celebrate Gigi Bryant's birthday with limited-edition sneakers sporting her AAU team's uniform colors.
Once again, it is time for one of the best Nike Kobe sneaker releases of the year. This is a must-have hoop shoe for die-hard Lakers fans and hoopers.
The Nike Kobe 9 Low EM Protro "Mambacita" colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $180 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.
As always, consumers can expect the "Mambacita" sneakers to drop in limited quantities and be hard to purchase at retail price.
Shoppers who miss out on the initial release can try their luck on treated sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. The kicks are already fetching more than $400 on resale websites.
This is the first colorway of the Nike Kobe 9 Low EM Protro to officially be released. Once considered the affordable alternative, the Engineered Mesh version of the shoe now has the spotlight.
Nike first dropped an upgraded version of Kobe's 9th signature sneaker (the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High and Low) on "Kobe Day" in August, but this model features an Engineered Mesh upper.
The Kobe 9 Protro Low EM features a breathable upper for lightweight performance. Its drop-in React foam midsole offers responsive cushioning underfoot.
Meanwhile, a carbon fiber plate in the outsole helps provide strong but lightweight lateral stability. Lastly, a multidirectional traction pattern on the outsole offers a superior grip on the court.
In addition to celebrating Gigi's birthday, the "Mambacita" colorway honors her transformational legacy of shaping the future of women's sports.
The silhouette sports a black-and-white gradient design on the upper. A bold shade of Metallic Gold stands out on the Nike Swoosh logo, Kobe logo, and Gigi branding throughout the shoe.
In addition to heartfelt detailing, the shoes come in the annual "Mambacita" box. An extra pair of black laces are included along with a golden Mambacita heart hangtag.
Unlike most major Nike Kobe sneaker releases, this drop will not include full-family sizing or a matching apparel collection. However, Nike is selling Gigi's AAU jerseys for the first time.
Arriving on her 19th birthday, the Gigi Bryant "Mambacita" jersey drops at 10:00 a.m. on May 1. Online shoppers can choose from white and black jerseys for $120 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
True to her basketball team's uniforms, the jerseys feature Gigi's name and number on the back. Additionally, Nike and Kobe branding provide the finishing touches to the classic basketball jerseys.
This Thursday will be athletes' and fans' annual reminder to play with joy, curiosity, and competitiveness while never taking any opportunity for granted—just like Gigi.
