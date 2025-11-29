The Nike Kobe 9 Low 'Perspective' Returns With Major Changes

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant did not get to play in his ninth signature Nike basketball shoe much due to injuries. However, that did not stop the Nike Kobe 9 (in all of its iterations) from being a smash hit.

One of the most popular versions of the time was the Nike Kobe 9 High 'Perspective' colorway, first released in 2014. For the first time, the colorway is returning in a low-cut version as part of the Protro series (performance plus retro).

It has been more than a decade since Bryant introduced the eye-catching basketball shoes, and they return this upcoming week with major modifications to fit the needs of the modern hooper.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 3. Online shoppers can try to buy the performance basketball shoes for $220 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Not only will the shoes be limited to the Nike SNKRS platform, but they will only be dropping in adult sizes. All the signs point to this being a limited-edition release that will sell out quickly online.

Many fans will miss out during the ten-minute drop window. Consumers who miss the release can expect to pay well above retail on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Details

Details on the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway. | Nike

True to the original 'Perspective' colorway, the silhouette combines artisan Neo Turquoise and vibrant Volt hues. Most of the shoe is draped in Turquoise, while Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe branding pop in Volt. Of course, the legendary stitches on the heels are there in University Red.

The most significant update is the removal of the high-top ankle collar. This is the first OG colorway from the Nike Kobe Protro line to make such a drastic change to the original design - and the final product was a success.

The 'Perspective' colorway was part of Nike's larger marketing campaign for the Nike Kobe 9 that revolved around artists and improving perfection. Nike remained true to the original, while also improving upon perfection with this upgraded shoe.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' outsole. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro is built for an elite court feel and is a step above its Engineered Mesh counterparts. The silhouette sports an early iteration of Flyknit on the upper, which is touted as breathable - but not compared to modern versions of the material.

Other than going from a high-top to a low-top, the biggest change is underfoot. Nike added a drop-in React foam midsole that offers responsive cushioning, helping athletes feel connected to the court.

Meanwhile, a carbon fiber plate in the outsole helps provide strong yet lightweight lateral stability. Lastly, the legendary multi-directional tread and upgraded traction blades on the inner side give hoopers the grip the game demands.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

