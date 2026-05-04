Nike WNBA Legends Sneaker Pack Drops This Friday

The 2026 WNBA season will be a year-long celebration of the league's 30th anniversary. No sneaker company has been a more important supporter of professional women's basketball than Nike.

To highlight the occasion, Nike is dropping four of its most popular basketball shoes in special-edition colorways. Three of the models will be available at Foot Locker, with the fourth a Nike exclusive. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike WNBA Legends pack.

Nike A'Two

The Nike A'Two "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

The Nike A'Two "WNBA 30th" colorway drops on Friday, May 8. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($155) and grade school ($122) sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

The Nike A'Two "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson's second signature sneaker drops in its second colorway with premium materials, special packaging, and extra laces in honor of the WNBA. Wilson's debut hoop shoe dominated the sneaker culture last summer, and the first two colorways of her sophomore sneaker continue that trend.

Nike Sabrina 3

The Nike Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" colorway drops on Friday, May 8. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($145) and grade school ($112) sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

The Nike Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's third signature shoe celebrates the WNBA's original colors with a festive design that feels like a basketball party on your feet. No extra accessories or laces come with this version of the Nike Sabrina 3, but it does feature the same important details across the entire pack.

Nike Book 2

The Nike Book 2 "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "WNBA 30th" colorway drops on Friday, May 8. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult sizes ($145) at Nike and Foot Locker. Unfortunately for younger fans, this shoe is not dropping in smaller sizes.

The Nike Book 2 "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's signature sneaker line is known for celebrating Nike and basketball culture. It is only fitting that the NBA All-Star show love to the WNBA with a retro-inspired design.

Nike G.T. Cut 4

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" colorway drops for $210 in adult sizes at Nike on Friday, May 8. Unlike the other three models, this shoe is a Nike-exclusive. Plus, it is the only non-signature shoe in the pack. But the Nike G.T. Cut line produces one of the most trusted performance basketball shoes year after year.

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" colorway. | Nike

Complete with special branding and a WNBA logo hangtag, the Nike G.T. Cut 4 remains one of the most important hoop shoes on the market.

The WNBA regular season tips off soon, so fans can expect more heat on and off the hardwood. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.