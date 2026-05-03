The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (May 7-9)

Every stretch on the sneaker release calendar brings its own unique character, but basketball is clearly driving the agenda this upcoming week. Outside of New Balance's Grey Days, Nike is dropping several new and retro hoop shoes in exciting colorways.

Whether shopping as an athlete or fan, there are plenty of intriguing new shoes to watch out for this week, with most of them launching on Friday. Below are the five best sneakers dropping between May 7 and 9, 2026.

Nike Ja 3 "Cloud Island"

The Nike Ja 3 "Cloud Island" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Cloud Island" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 7. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Nike Ja 3 "Cloud Island" colorway. | Nike

The "Cloud Island" colorway is the third and final installment of Ja Morant's Nike collaboration with Jurassic Park. It sports a Metallic Silver upper with Baltic Blue detailing and a Jurassic Park co-branding.

New Balance ABZORB 2010 'Grey Days'

The New Balance ABZORB 2010 'Grey Days' colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance ABZORB 2010 'Grey Days' drops at midnight on Friday, May 8. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $145 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.

The New Balance ABZORB 2010 'Grey Days' colorway. | New Balance

New Balance continues its Grey Days celebration with a new interpretation of the ABZORB 2010. It features a stunning blend of Black, Silver Metallic, and Castle Rock to celebrate the brand's iconic color.

Nike Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'

The Nike Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $145 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The Nike Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' colorway. | Nike

This special-edition design honors the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut colors to salute the legends who paved the way for young hoopers like Sabrina Ionescu.

Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro "WNBA"

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro "WNBA" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro "WNBA" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro "WNBA" colorway. | Nike

This colorway is not an official collaboration with the WNBA, but Bryant's love of women's basketball is clear with the eye-catching mix of Orange Frost, Brilliant Orange, and Ice Peach.

Women's Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 9. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in full-family sizing ($90-$195) on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway. | Nike

Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker returns as a low-top with a white upper and Metallic Gold detailing. It blends elegance and attitude, resulting in a classic combination for your number one cheerleader.