Nike Launches A'ja Wilson's Second Basketball Shoe Saturday

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson dominated the WNBA and the footwear industry in 2025. Wilson's first signature Nike basketball was a smash hit, selling out in several colorways. After debuting her sophomore sneaker — the Nike A'Two — in March, the launch day is almost here.

Despite going up against several other highly anticipated sneaker drops this weekend, it is a safe bet that Nike A'Two sells out quickly. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Nike A'Two in the "A’Pink Shoe" colorway. | Nike

The Nike A'Two launches in the "A'Pink Shoe" colorway at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($145) and grade school ($112) sizing on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Online shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the hoop shoes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. But before paying resale prices, remember that the Nike A'Two will drop in dozens of colorways throughout 2026.

Nike A'Two Tech Specs

The Nike A'Two in the "A'Pink Shoe" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike A'Two include a new forefoot Nike Air Zoom unit inside a Cushlon 3.0 midsole. Additionally, the new midfoot shank helps players maintain energy flow and control torsional movement.

The new molded upper draws inspiration from Wilson's signature pearl motif while offering stability, lockdown control, and a personalized fit over time. The reinforced external heel counter adds crucial support for hard plants and pivots. Lastly, the high-grip traction pattern helps hoopers move with precision.

"A'Pink Shoe" Colorway Details

The Nike A'Two in the "A'Pink Shoe" colorway. | Nike

The "A'Pink Shoe" colorway sports a monochromatic Pink Beam design with color-shifting iridescent finishes on the Nike Swooshes and A'ja logos. Additional details include a distinctive, embroidered star at the toe, complementing Wilson's signature logo while reminding wearers of her leading position at the forefront of hoops performance and culture.

According to Nike's product description, the launch colorway embodies Wilson's passion, energy, and playfulness. Her favorite color sets the stage for future A'Two styles to come.

A'ja Wilson x Nike

A'ja Wilson wears the Nike A'Two. | Nike

Wilson initially signed a rookie-scale sneaker deal with Nike upon entering the WNBA in 2018. In December 2024, Wilson and Nike agreed to a six-year contract extension, which included her signature sneaker line. More recently, Nike teamed up with Wilson's alma mater (the South Carolina Gamecocks), and she will also play a role in that new partnership.

The WNBA season is almost ready for tip-off. Now is the time to invest in Wilson's latest kicks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.