Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop Prefers Air Jordan Sneakers

The Philadelphia Phillies have overcome all odds to make it to the MLB National League Championship Series. Now that the Phillies have the world's attention, they must face more scrutiny.

We at FanNation Kicks are grateful to content creators Bat Boys for asking the tough questions. One of the co-hosts asked Phillies shortstop Bryston Stott to name his favorite sneakers. Check out the Instagram video below.

It should come as no surprise that the rookie is a fan of the recently released Air Jordan sneakers designed by rapper Travis Scott. Below is what fans need to know about the hottest kicks of 2022.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway. Nike

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway were released in July 2022 for $150. Unfortunately, they sold out within seconds. According to StockX, the low-top shoes have an average resale price of $1,204.

The rapper put his spin on the classic hoop shoes with a mocha upper, sail overlays, and red branding on the tongue tag and heel. Like all of Scott's collaborations with Nike and Air Jordan, the Swoosh logos are reversed on the lateral side.

Over the past few months, we have seen athletes, actors, and musicians rock Travis Scott's Air Jordans at various functions. Luckily for consumers, more collaborations between Air Jordan and Travis Scott are on the way.

There is still plenty of action left in the MLB postseason. We cannot wait to see what players wear on and off the field. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Interview: Derek Jeter

Aaron Judge Wears Unreleased Nike Air Force 1s