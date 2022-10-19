Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop Prefers Air Jordan Sneakers

Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop is a Fan of Air Jordans

Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop is a Fan of Air Jordans

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryston Stott's favorite sneakers are Air Jordan 1s designed by Travis Scott.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryston Stott's favorite sneakers are Air Jordan 1s designed by Travis Scott.

The Philadelphia Phillies have overcome all odds to make it to the MLB National League Championship Series. Now that the Phillies have the world's attention, they must face more scrutiny.

We at FanNation Kicks are grateful to content creators Bat Boys for asking the tough questions. One of the co-hosts asked Phillies shortstop Bryston Stott to name his favorite sneakers. Check out the Instagram video below.

It should come as no surprise that the rookie is a fan of the recently released Air Jordan sneakers designed by rapper Travis Scott. Below is what fans need to know about the hottest kicks of 2022.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'

Tan and brow Travis Scott shoes.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway were released in July 2022 for $150. Unfortunately, they sold out within seconds. According to StockX, the low-top shoes have an average resale price of $1,204.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The rapper put his spin on the classic hoop shoes with a mocha upper, sail overlays, and red branding on the tongue tag and heel. Like all of Scott's collaborations with Nike and Air Jordan, the Swoosh logos are reversed on the lateral side.

Over the past few months, we have seen athletes, actors, and musicians rock Travis Scott's Air Jordans at various functions. Luckily for consumers, more collaborations between Air Jordan and Travis Scott are on the way.

There is still plenty of action left in the MLB postseason. We cannot wait to see what players wear on and off the field. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Interview: Derek Jeter

Aaron Judge Wears Unreleased Nike Air Force 1s

Marcus Stroman Works Out in Rare Kobes

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott warms up before a game.
News

Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop Prefers Air Jordan Sneakers

By Pat Benson
White and Gold Curry 1 shoes.
News

Five Best Shoes from NBA Opening Night

By Pat Benson
LeBron James reacts after a foul call.
News

LeBron James Competes Against Father Time in Nike Ad

By Pat Benson
Alex Morgan with the World Cup trophy and silver boot.
News

Soccer Star Alex Morgan Advocates for Brittney Griner

By Pat Benson
Stephen Curry smiles after a play.
News

Stephen Curry is Disrupting the Sneaker Industry

By Pat Benson
Travis Kelce stiff-arms a Bills defender.
News

Travis Kelce Wore Nike Yeezys Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

By Pat Benson
Saquon Barkley runs with the ball.
News

Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Sneakers Before New York Giants Game

By Pat Benson
Dak Prescott's white and grey Jordan cleats.
News

Watch Amazing Unboxing of NFL Players' Jordan Brand Cleats

By Pat Benson